Faribault Foods Recalls Canned Beans for Potential Botulism Risk

Faribault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling three products: S&W Organic Black Beans in a 15-ounce can, O Organic Brand Black Beans in a 15-ounce can and O Organic Brand Chili Beans in a 15-ounce can. The products may have a compromised hermetic seal, which can impact the integrity of the can.

The damaged seal can cause the cans to "leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness," according to the recall alert by the FDA. The compromised product could develop Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which produces a toxin that leads to botulism, a rare and serious illness whose symptoms may include "double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness" and could result in death.

The recalled products were sold at retail stores nationwide, including Costco. Check your cans for the affected lot codes, which can be found on the bottom of the can, and were distributed between February 2021-April 2021:

S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., Best By Jan 31 2023 1329A 032 21

S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., Best By Feb 01 2023 1329A 033 21

S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., Best By Feb 02 2023 1329A 034 21

S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., Best By Feb 03 2023 1329A 035 21

O Organic Organic Black Beans, 15 oz., Best By Feb 03 2023 981A 035 21

O Organic Organic Chili Beans, 15 oz., Best By Feb 04 2023 978A 036 21