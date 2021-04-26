TikTok Combined Whipped Coffee and Baked Oats for the Ultimate Morning Pick-Me-Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you like coffee, cake and breakfasts that taste like dessert but are actually good for you—don't skip this one!

Let's rewind back to April 2020, just after Ina Garten's hilarious supersized cosmo incident and just before jarcuterie broke onto the scene.

Almost exactly one year ago, whipped coffee-palooza was in full swing. Although dalgona/whipped coffee has been an option in South Korea for years, it nearly broke the internet after TikTok caught wind of the showy drink—and how easy it was to make at home and customize in flavors like strawberry, pumpkin spice, matcha and mint-chocolate.

Since then, countless TikTok recipes have sparked new food trends, from baked feta pasta to inside-out omelets to nature's cereal. And now, food blogger and TikTok user Justine of Justine Snacks is bringing back whipped coffee and mashing it up with another recent viral food trend: baked oats.

"It's the one year anniversary of Whipped Coffee going viral on the internet—so I knew I just HAD to make a whipped coffee cake! And this is not your average 'coffee cake.' This is a super moist, super delicious muffin that is jam-packed with rich coffee flavor, but also filled with feel-good ingredients," Justine says in her blog post about this Whipped Coffee Cake recipe.

two cutouts - one with bakedOats and the other with whipped coffee with a plus sign between them on a designed background Credit: Getty Images / Alona Maiorova / Image Source

In her beautiful, slo-mo-filled TikTok how-to, she walks through exactly how to make this 25-minute, three-serving breakfast or dessert. To follow her lead, combine the dry baked oats ingredients (oat flour, baking soda and salt) in one bowl, and the wet baked oats ingredients (drizzly almond butter, maple syrup, an egg, vanilla extract and a splash of strongly-brewed coffee). Use a whisk to combine the two separate mixtures into one batter, portion into three ramekins (like these ones from Target, $2 each) and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.

As the baked oats cook, whip up the coffee "frosting."

"Combine the ingredients and whisk the hell out of it," Justine explains. "Think whisking more than you even would egg whites. It's a lot of work, but it comes together quickly, and you'll be AMAZED at how well it holds its shape. I made a batch of whipped coffee 'icing' early in the day and it kept its shape even six hours later! My mind was truly blown."

Once the cakes are cooked through, top each with a dollop of the whipped coffee mixture and dust with powdered sugar if desired. Then Justine says all that's left to do is "dive in!"