ThePrep: 20-Minute Dinners for an Easy Week

These delicious dinners are packed with healthy ingredients and ready in 20 minutes or less.

Even though it just snowed here in Vermont, I am oh-so-ready for the warm weather and all the tasty food it brings. I'm talking zucchini, tomatoes, pesto, grilled everything, picnic dinners and so much more. While I'll have to wait for the snow to melt to do any alfresco dining, I am getting a head start on some of those cravings with this week of lightened-up, veggie-packed dinners. They're delicious and ready in 20 minutes or less, which makes for a really easy week of meals.

Your Meal Plan

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

The 20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet starts the week off with zucchini, diced tomatoes, chicken and just a little bit of cream cheese. Make sure you have a piece of bread handy to scoop up any of the creamy tomato sauce leftovers! And Monday's Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl is one of the best recipes we have—the roasted red pepper sauce that goes on top is insanely delicious. I'd suggest you double the recipe for the sauce, so you have leftovers to have with pita chips.

The veggie-packed Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry is another winner, with bell peppers, zucchini, spinach and jarred curry sauce, which helps keep this delicious dinner at 20 minutes. And last but not least, we have Friday's Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes. With only five ingredients—including a whole package of spinach—this speedy dinner is a healthy and delicious way to finish the week.

Get the printable shopping list here!

Big Batch Snack

Salted Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Balls Credit: Sara Haas

This sweet and salty snack combines some of my favorite things—pretzels, peanut butter and chocolate—to create a healthy, energizing snack for the week. Just 15 minutes and a little mixing is all that's needed to whip up a batch of these tasty bites.

Get the Recipe: Salted Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

berry bubbly vodka soda Credit: Jaime Vespa, M.S., R.D.

This bubbly berry cocktail is just as refreshing as it sounds and the purple hue from the berries makes it beautiful! Plus, it only requires three ingredients—frozen berries, vodka and soda water—which is a win in my book.

Get the Recipe: Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda