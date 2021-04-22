Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I Look Like a Zombie When I Use This Facial Treatment—but My Skin Has Never Looked Better

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

The world is stressful and we could probably all use a little extra self-care right now. Making time to decompress is important, and one of my favorite ways to practice self-care is to take a hot bath, put on a facial treatment mask and listen to an audiobook while I soak. It doesn't take long and is much cheaper than a day at the spa, but after about 30 minutes, I feel like a whole new person.

Though I love my DIY spa days, I'm still pretty particular about what I put on my face. So when Hanacure offered to send me one of their all-in-one facial treatments, I did some research before committing. Turns out, their clinically-tested treatment has no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, alcohol, oils or fragrance. Plus, Hanacure's products have over 15,000, 5-star reviews combined, so I decided to give it a try.

hanacure facial mask The All-In-One Facial - Starter $29 SHOP IT Hanacure

The all-in-one facial treatment comes with a gelling solution, a lifting solution and a brush. You mix the gelling and lifting solutions together, swipe it on your face with the brush and leave it on for 30 minutes. During this time, the gel dries into a tight mask. And, this is where things get very interesting. I decided to snap a few selfies, and...I looked like the crypt keeper. It was honestly a little jarring to see the way the mask had transformed my face into something from The Walking Dead. But after a half hour, I rinsed the mask off and was pleasantly surprised to see that my skin looked amazing.

For your viewing pleasure, here are some photos of the process:

Hanacure Review - Before During and After Images Credit: Jaime Milan

Though the process was scary (I mean, how rough do I look with this mask on?!), I think the results are well worth it. As you can see in the "after" photo on the right, my skin looks more glowy, less red and I have fewer under-eye lines and less darkness. Plus, my skin had noticeably smoother texture and less dryness. And the results got even more dramatic after I took this photo when I applied my serum and lotion.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a little at-home facial or simply turn up the glow on your skin, Hanacure's all-in-one facial treatment is the way to go. Just don't take selfies until you've removed the mask unless you want to scare yourself.