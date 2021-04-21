Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stressed out? Your new favorite form of self-care could be written in the stars.

The Best Form of Self-Care for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Self-care is incredibly important and often overlooked, as it can be hard to find the time to give yourself some much-needed love and comfort amid life's craziness.

However, if you don't make time to put yourself first and take a pause to de-stress, you won't be able to be there for others or have as much energy or focus during the day. That's why prioritizing self-care throughout the week is a must, and there are a variety of new activities and tools that you can use as a way to alleviate stress and find time to unwind for yourself.

Whether you want to indulge in a self-care session first thing in the morning or before you hop into bed, you really can't go wrong. Try out the best form of self-care based on your zodiac sign, courtesy of Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care.

Best Form of Self-Care for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Burning Candles

As a fire sign, you feel lit up by candles, which help to both center and inspire you. Gailing says, "You love keeping things fresh and having bursts of different experiences. Instead of investing in one long-burning candle, use smaller ones so that you can continue to experience something new."

Set of Four Petite Essential Oil Natural Candles Set of Four Petite Essential Oil Natural Candles $38.75 SHOP IT Amazon

Taurus: Using Essential Oils

"Earth-centered Taurus loves things of the natural world that are moved through their senses, which brings them so much joy and delight," Gailing says. As such, using essential oils for body care, a wellness routine or for scenting your environment could be a great form of self-care to help you feel at ease.

essential oils Vitruvi Uplift Essential Oils Kit $38.40 ( $48 save 20% ) SHOP IT Anthropologie

Gemini: Painting Your Nails

Gailing says, "Gemini's hands are their ambassadors to the world, as this sign rules this part of the body." Therefore, they want them looking their very best! "Given that the twins also love variety, a set of fun-colored, nontoxic nail polish can be a great self-care item, hands-down," she says.

Deborah Lippmann Welcome to Paradise Nail Set Deborah Lippmann Welcome to Paradise Nail Set $36 SHOP IT Sephora

Cancer: Taking a Hot Bath

Cancers are sensitive souls who are the "moms" of the zodiac. They love to take care of others, but may have a hard time putting themselves first and practicing self-care—which is all the more reason they need it! Drizzle some luxe almond-scented oil into your next bath for a spa-like experience that will appeal to your watery nature.

almond shower oil Almond Shower Oil $42 SHOP IT L'Occitane en Provence

Leo: Painting

Gailing says, "It's important for Leos to shine, so expressing their creativity can be really relaxing for them," she says. Taking time out to paint—even by numbers—can be quite meditative for denizens of this sign, and this kit has all the tools needed to put those hands and imagination to good use!

Virgo: Cleaning Your Home

As Virgos prize purity and love to keep things as clean as they can, it's no surprise that a clean house can make you feel a little more put together. Adding a small air purifier to your home can be a great addition for environmental health and your overall well-being.

Libra: Using a Body Scrub

A bit different, but fun! "Libra not only rules the skin in wellness astrology, but it's also a sign aligned with beauty and luxurious experiences," Gailing says. This scrub contains crushed amethyst stones and sugar to exfoliate your skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated.

Amethyst Body Scrub with Epsom Salt Amethyst Body Scrub with Epsom Salt $44 SHOP IT Sephora

Scorpio: Slathering on a Mud Mask

Scorpios don't mind getting dirty in their pursuit of well-being. "Combine this with their penchant for the unearthed treasures, riches that reside underground and their love of the dark, and you'll see why a mud mask is a great addition to their self-care regimen," Gailing says.

peter thomas roth mud mask Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask $60 SHOP IT Sephora

Sagittarius: Researching New Recipes

Sagittarius is an explorer at heart and one way to explore the world is through its different cuisines. Gailing says, "As a lover of learning, Sagittarius will expand their culinary and self-care horizons by reading this book about the spices and herbs popular around the world."

spices and herbs cookbook padma lakshmi The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs: An Essential Guide to the Flavors of the World $24.21 ( $45.00 save 46% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Capricorn: Making an Anti-Inflammatory Meal

"Capricorns are lovers of tradition and things that have time-tested benefits. That definitely describes turmeric, an herb used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years," Gailing says. Try using the anti-inflammatory spice in a meal like our Pork Satay with Spicy Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce or Chickpea Curry (Chhole) to help support your joints, a part of the body ruled by Capricorn.

turmeric powder Simply Organic Ground Turmeric Root Powder $4.52 SHOP IT Amazon

Aquarius: Putting on Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

Gailing says, "Future-oriented Aquarius loves their tech devices, but exposure to too much blue light can disrupt circadian rhythms and keep them from sleeping well." Block light stylishly with these glasses, which come in an array of colors, a plus for Aquarius since you love to express your individual style.

blue light blocking glasses TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses SHOP IT Amazon

Pisces: Dream Journaling

Dreamers at heart, imaginative and poetic Pisces can gather great illumination from their dreams. Keeping a dream journal in which you can write down, and then later decode, your oneiric visions can help you tap into the wisdom of your expansive unconscious mind.