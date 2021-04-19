This Adorable Bear-Shaped Tool Will Save Your Sugar from Clumping
Raise your hand if you’ve ever gone to scoop a spoonful of sugar only to find hard chunks fused together. 🙋🙋🙋
There's not much worse than having to chisel away at a block of sugar in the middle of baking or making your morning coffee. And while we love storing sugar in a cute decorative bowl, heat and humidity can seep into the container and turn your sugar into a lumpy mess.
Luckily we discovered a solution and it's available on Amazon for just $16.99. This fun Terracotta Brown Sugar Bear is made from high fire, unglazed terracotta clay. This tiny kitchen accessory absorbs moisture from the sugar and keeps it soft for approximately 3 to 6 months (pretty impressive if you ask us!).
It gets even better—you can use it to keep other foods like crackers, pretzels, marshmallows or bagels fresh! Simply soak the bear in water and place it in the desired package. Don't trust us? Just have a look at hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon. Customers are even saying that the bear saved full bags of clumped sugar after just a few days inside the container. So not only is this product preventative, it will also unclump that brick of sugar that's been sitting in your pantry.
In addition to the bear, make sure to use a storage container with a lid that seals tightly! We're big fans of OXO's POP Containers (buy them: $60 for an 8-piece set on OXO.com). For best results, always make sure the inside of the container is completely dry before adding the sugar to it and store sugar away from heat and moisture.