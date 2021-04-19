This Adorable Bear-Shaped Tool Will Save Your Sugar from Clumping

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's not much worse than having to chisel away at a block of sugar in the middle of baking or making your morning coffee. And while we love storing sugar in a cute decorative bowl, heat and humidity can seep into the container and turn your sugar into a lumpy mess.

Luckily we discovered a solution and it's available on Amazon for just $16.99. This fun Terracotta Brown Sugar Bear is made from high fire, unglazed terracotta clay. This tiny kitchen accessory absorbs moisture from the sugar and keeps it soft for approximately 3 to 6 months (pretty impressive if you ask us!).

terracotta sugar bear Fox Run Terracotta Brown Sugar Bear Keeper and Saver $16.99 SHOP IT Amazon

It gets even better—you can use it to keep other foods like crackers, pretzels, marshmallows or bagels fresh! Simply soak the bear in water and place it in the desired package. Don't trust us? Just have a look at hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon. Customers are even saying that the bear saved full bags of clumped sugar after just a few days inside the container. So not only is this product preventative, it will also unclump that brick of sugar that's been sitting in your pantry.