Nigella Lawson Loves This 2-Ingredient Cocktail for Warm-Weather Entertaining

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I was recently going down a cooking show rabbit hole and found Nigella Lawson's show from 2001, Nigella Bites, on Amazon Prime. In season 1, episode 2, Nigella talks about entertaining with ease, and how you don't need to spend hours in the kitchen to have an incredible meal. She says, "When I invite friends over for supper, I don't want to impress them with my cooking. I want to give them, and myself, pleasure. When you invite people over to eat, you're not inviting them to some grand ambassadorial event. It's just your kitchen, your friends."

To keep things easy on herself, she makes several small plates such as hummus, crudites, guacamole and sauteed prawns (similar to our Garlic-Sauteed Shrimp) for her guests. While everything she makes in the episode looks incredible, the recipe that interested me the most was her go-to cocktail that requires just two ingredients: a bottle of moscato d'Asti and five limes. She also confirmed this in a Tweet in 2013.

Moscato d'Asti is a sweet sparkling wine from the Asti region in Italy. It's low in alcohol and considered a dessert wine. Since moscato can be so sweet, the fresh lime juice adds some acidity and balance to the two-ingredient cocktail. Plus, it sounds insanely easy and ultra refreshing to enjoy in the warm weather or with a dinner al fresco.