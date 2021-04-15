TikTok's Latest Low-Carb Burger Hack Is an Easy Way to Eat More Veggies

Cut the carbs and boost the vitamins with this no-cook single-ingredient substitute (nope, it's not lettuce!).

If our fan-favorite stories speak to the top food trends of the moment, EatingWell readers are wild about:

Well the latest TikTok food trend combines all of those things into one. And two videos shared by TikTok user and food blogger Janelle Rohner have racked up more than 9.4 million (!) views combined.

To build the buzzy sandwich swap, Rohner tucks two mustard-topped turkey burgers and a few spinach leaves between two green bell pepper halves with the stem, seeds and ribs removed. Give the veg bun a squeeze, and it's about the same size as a typical hamburger bun. We've seen this before with deli meat, cheese and condiments, but the burger idea has us already dreaming up delicious combos for grilling season. Honey-Mustard Turkey Burgers, Salsa-Black Bean Burgers, Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers or Jalapeño Popper Burgers on a bell pepper bun? Yes, please!

Let's run the numbers:

1 large green bell pepper: 33 calories, < ½ g fat, 1 ½ g protein, 8 g carbs, 50 mg sodium, plus 219% of your daily vitamin C

33 calories, < ½ g fat, 1 ½ g protein, 8 g carbs, 50 mg sodium, plus 219% of your daily vitamin C 1 typical supermarket hamburger bun: 150 calories, 2 g fat, 4 g protein, 28 g carbs, 290 mg sodium

While we're not about that no-carb life, we will gladly trade the buns for a bell pepper every so often when we're in the mood for a lower-carb, lower-sodium option that packs a potent punch of vitamin C. Especially when it tastes this amazing.