This one-ingredient dessert is about to become your main squeeze.

TikTok Says Freezing This Fruit Makes It "Taste Like Sorbet" (and, No, It's Not Bananas)

Frozen blueberries and grapes have all been deemed "nature's popsicles" by many healthy eaters in the past, and frozen bananas are blended up into a soft-serve consistency to be the star of thousands of nice cream recipes.

But TikTok—home to countless cleaning tips, dance crazes, life hacks and food trends—is inspiring us to expand our frozen fruit dessert horizons.

We're not quite sure which TikTok-er originally shared this idea, but one quick clip by Nicole Modic, creator of the food blog Kale Junkie is certainly making waves. It's also absolutely inspiring us to snag a bag of Cuties the next time we fill our shopping carts!

"You might not know this, but frozen mandarins taste just like sorbet," she says in the TikTok video that has already garnered more than 82,000 ❤️s and 660 comments.

It's as easy as one, two three:

Freeze mandarins overnight. Let them thaw at room temp for 2 hours. Peel and "get ready to be mind-blown," Modic adds.

Another TikTok user, @athomewithshannon, says that these are perfect for school lunch—or mid-morning snacks for kiddos (or kids at heart).

We can also envision packing these for a spring picnic, summer road trip or a day at the beach as a way to keep cool, score some extra vitamin C and cure our cravings in a naturally sweetened way.