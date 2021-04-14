Vegan Diabetes Diet Plan

Keep your blood sugars in check while enjoying a week of delicious recipes in this vegan diabetes meal plan.

just tell me what to eat logo

In this 7-day meal plan, we map out a week of vegan recipes with diabetes in mind. We aimed for meals with around 45 grams of carbohydrates per meal and made sure to include plenty of vegan protein sources to balance blood sugars and keep you feeling satisfied all day long. In this plan—and in most vegan diets—you'll find that the fiber content is fairly high because the diet focuses on healthy legumes, whole grains and vegetables. This extra fiber helps balance blood sugar even more, plus research credits a eating more fiber with an easier time losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight, healthier gut bacteria, more regularity in your gut (aka better poops) and a healthy heart.

Although this isn't necessarily a vegan weight loss meal plan, it's true that losing weight can improve your blood sugar control if you're overweight. For this reason, we capped this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level where most people will lose weight, and included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.

What to Eat on a Vegan Diabetes Plan

When eating vegan to help manage your blood sugars, focus on foods that contain plenty of fiber and protein—two nutrients that work together to keep blood sugars balanced. Plus, aim to include mostly unprocessed vegan foods like beans or lentils instead of manufactured vegan protein patties or other faux meat products that can be excessively high in sodium.

Beans

Lentils

Nuts and seeds

Natural nut or seed butters (peanut butter, sunflower seed butter, etc.)

Fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, without sugar added

Leafy greens, spinach, kale and chard

Cruciferous vegetables, like Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower

Berries

Apples

Pears

Avocado

Oatmeal

Whole-wheat pasta

Quinoa

Olive oil

Edamame

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

See More: Vegan Weekly Meal Plans

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Make Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos to have for breakfast on Days 3, 5, 6 and 7. Prepare Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Whip up Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week.

Day 1

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Breakfast (262 calories, 40 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (129 calories, 9 g carbohydrate)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (360 calories, 30 g carbohydrate)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories, 7 g carbohydrate)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (543 calories, 46 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Tofu Tacos

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 61 g protein, 133 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,195 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the side salad at dinner.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple at the A.M. snack, add 1 medium banana to the P.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 2

Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil Vinaigrette

Breakfast (262 calories, 40 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (193 calories, 13 g carbohydrate)

1 ½ cups edamame, in pods

Lunch (359 calories, 30 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (272 calories, 10 g carbohydrate)

⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (415 calories, 44 g carbohydrate)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 68 g protein, 138 g carbohydrate, 47 g fiber, 85 g fat, 1,543 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1 cup edamame at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium orange to breakfast, substitute 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter for the orange at lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 3

Vegan Black Bean Burger

Breakfast (329 calories, 45 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (35 calories, 9 g carbohydrate)

1 clementine

Lunch (359 calories, 30 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (193 calories, 13 g carbohydrate)

1 ½ cups edamame, in pods

Dinner (601 calories, 52 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Black Bean Burgers

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 65 g protein, 149 g carbohydrate, 40 g fiber, 79 g fat, 2,094 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced bell pepper, omit the orange at lunch, reduce to 3/4 cup edamame at the P.M. snack and substitute 1/2 cup sliced cucumber for the side salad at dinner.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup almonds and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 4

containers of vegan burrito bowls with cauliflower rice

Breakfast (262 calories, 40 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (272 calories, 10 g carbohydrate)

⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (359 calories, 30 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (193 calories, 13 g carbohydrate)

1 ½ cups edamame, in pods

Dinner (414 calories, 44 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Quinoa Avocado Salad

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 65 g protein, 138 g carbohydrate, 44 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,291 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and reduce to 1 cup edamame at the P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 cup unsweetened coconut yogurt to breakfast, substitute 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at lunch, increase to 2 cups edamame and add 1 medium banana to P.M. snack.

Day 5

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

Breakfast (329 calories, 45 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (129 calories, 9 g carbohydrate)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (359 calories, 30 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (206 calories, 7 g carbohydrate)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (461 calories, 34 g carbohydrate)

1 serving One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 61 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,977 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 large apple to the A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack plus add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 6

Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens

Breakfast (329 calories, 45 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (193 calories, 13 g carbohydrate)

1 ½ cups edamame, in pods

Lunch (347 calories, 38 g carbohydrate)

1 serving One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (116 calories, 4 g carbohydrate)

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (501 calories, 47 g carbohydrate)

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 59 g protein, 148 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,320 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk yogurt to breakfast, increase to 2 cup edamame and add 1 medium orange to the A.M. snack plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds and add 1 large apple to the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

Breakfast (329 calories, 45 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (193 calories, 13 g carbohydrate)

1 ½ cups edamame, in pods

Lunch (347 calories, 38 g carbohydrate)

1 serving One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (200 calories, 28 g carbohydrate)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (419 calories, 33 g carbohydrate)

1 serving Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 64 g protein, 158 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 72 g fat, 2,021 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.