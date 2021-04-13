Why You Should Never Laminate Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You've navigated the process of signing up for your COVID-19 vaccine and are now a card-carrying, fully vaccinated human. There's a solid chance that 4-inch by 3-inch piece of paper is going to be an MVP in your life for quite some time, scoring you everything from free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme to the right to travel abroad sans-quarantine.

This very important card includes your name, birthdate, vaccine manufacturer and the specific vaccine lot number your dose came from, plus where and when the vaccine was given. Since those details are so important, a lot of people are suggesting that you laminate your vaccine card—and some office supply stores are even offering to do so for free.

Don't rush out to do so, though. As we mentioned in our recap of what we know about how long the COVID-19 vaccine protects you, we very well might need a booster shot eventually. (Hence those extra slots below the "1st Dose" and "2nd Dose" lines.) So having access to add more items to the list may come in handy down the road.

Instead, scan or take a photo of the vaccine card to save on your phone for easy access, then tuck the actual copy away safely in something like one of these clear protective covers.

Down the road, a digital vaccine passport will be able to track all of this information virtually so you won't need to tote the card around like an actual passport to travel. But until then, it's best to keep the document itself hidden away in a handy place so you can grab and go when needed.