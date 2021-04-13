This Easy TikTok Hack for Cleaning Dirty Grout Will Make Your Home Sparkle

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Who would have thought this common cleaning product was the key to getting your tile floors, shower and kitchen backsplash looking like brand new?

TikTok has been our go-to source for satisfying cleaning videos lately, from the best way to clean stainless steel appliances to this 3-ingredient cleaning solution that makes your oven sparkle. And the latest hack that uses toilet bowl cleaner on dirty grout to get it looking like brand new again doesn't disappoint! In fact, it may just be the most satisfying cleaning hack yet.

To try this grout-cleaning method, first layer the toilet bowl cleaner along the grout lines and allow to sit for at least 5 minutes. Before any scrubbing starts you'll see the dirt start to release from the grout. Then, go in with your toothbrush or grout brush and start scrubbing! It shouldn't take much effort before the cleaning solution starts to get darker with the dirt, but if you're not seeing that after a few swipes, let the cleaner sit a little longer.

For shower walls and kitchen backsplashes, the cleaning solution will start to drip down the walls quite quickly, so you won't have as much time to allow it to sit before you have to start scrubbing. But chances are these walls are a lot less dirty than the floors, so it probably won't need as long to work.

The lighter color the grout, the bigger the difference you'll see. For darker grouts, you may need to let the grout dry after cleaning before really seeing the effects. While it does take a little elbow grease, you definitely won't be disappointed with the results!

