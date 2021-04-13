White Claw Is Launching 3 New Flavors and 2 Higher Alcohol Drinks, Just in Time for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Drinkin’ claws is about to get way tastier (and more boozy).

Just in time for warmer weather, White Claw announced that they're launching three new hard seltzer flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry. Like their other varieties, these refreshing hard seltzers will have 5% ABV, 100 calories and just 2 grams of sugar per 12-ounce can. They will join the existing flavor lineup and will be sold in a variety 4-pack, along with White Claw's best-selling Mango flavor.

And if the new fruit-forward flavors weren't enough to get you excited for pool days and picnics, White Claw is also launching White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge, an 8% alcohol spiked sparkling seltzer (whew! Say that five times fast!). White Claw Surge will come in 16-ounce cans in two tasty flavors: Cranberry and Blood Orange.

So, why the new flavors and higher ABV products? John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer at White Claw says in a media release, "White Claw has experienced tremendous growth and consumers have an insatiable appetite for new products. So, for us it was a simple decision to give fans new options they crave with the same great tasting flavor profile we know they love from White Claw."