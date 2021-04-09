30-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan for Summer

Fire up the grill, set up the patio and get ready for a full month of delicious recipes in this Mediterranean meal plan for summer.

Sit on your patio with a glass of wine in hand and pretend you're visiting the Mediterranean in this healthy meal plan for summer. We map out an entire month of meals and snacks that incorporate the principles of the Mediterranean diet, which means including plenty of fresh produce, fish and legumes plus healthy fats like nuts and seeds in our daily diet. Summer is the perfect time to shift towards the Mediterranean diet because fresh fruit and vegetables, a staple of this eating lifestyle, are plentiful and extra delicious this time of year.

For those aiming to lose weight, we capped this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose a pound or so a week. To make this plan work for most, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.

Mediterranean Diet Foods to Focus On

Fruits: Fruits, especially berries and fruits with skin (like peaches, plums, pears and apples) are fantastic. Though they are easy to find fresh in the summer, frozen is a great option as well.

Week 1

Week 1 Image zoom

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Mix together Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have for breakfast on Days 4 through 6 and throughout the rest of the month. Make Berry Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 2 & 3. Prepare Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

White Bean & Veggie Salad Image zoom

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (130 calories)

⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (478 calories)

1 serving Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans

½ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 88 g protein, 148 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,098 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to dinner and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

greek-salad-with-edamame.jpeg Image zoom

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (83 calories)

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (439 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 66 g protein, 142 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,250 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1 cup yogurt and add 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 3

Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta Image zoom

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (124 calories)

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (534 calories)

1 serving Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 64 g protein, 164 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 69 g fat, 1,378 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change both the A.M. and P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the side salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnuts to the P.M. snack and 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 4

Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (130 calories)

⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (415 calories)

1 serving Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 72 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,312 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.

Day 5

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blackberries

Dinner (412 calories)

1 serving Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 75 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,162 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.

Day 6

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (422 calories)

1 serving Hummus & Greek Salad

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (436 calories)

1 serving Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 56 g protein, 167 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,429 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack, 1 medium peach to lunch and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 7

Berry-Kefir Smoothie Image zoom

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (193 calories)

25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (422 calories)

1 serving Hummus & Greek Salad

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (530 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 71 g protein, 140 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,496 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1 medium peach to lunch and 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack.

Week 2

week 2 Image zoom

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.

Day 8

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (447 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 90 g protein, 127 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,141 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack.

Day 9

7781704.jpg Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (180 calories)

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (408 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 99 g protein, 195 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,104 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the Creamy Cucumber Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack, add 1 plum to lunch and add 1/3 cup almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 10

quinoa chia oatmeal Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 91 g protein, 145 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 67 g fat, 965 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast, reduce to 1/2 cup blackberries at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 20 almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 11

Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 cup blackberries

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (407 calories)

1 serving Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 99 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,038 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast, reduce to 3/4 cup raspberries at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 12

chicken caprese pasta salad in glass food storage container Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (63 calories)

¾ cup blueberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (193 calories)

1 cup blackberries

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (414 calories)

1 serving Basil-Chickpea Flatbread

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 85 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,080 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at both breakfast and the P.M. snack plus reduce to 3/4 cup blackberries at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack and increase to 25 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

Day 13

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (422 calories)

1 serving Hummus & Greek Salad

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (499 calories)

1 serving Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 71 g protein, 151 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,535 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 14

Hummus & Greek Salad Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (422 calories)

1 serving Hummus & Greek Salad

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

1 cup raspberries

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (547 calories)

1 serving Easy Shrimp Tacos

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 83 g protein, 118 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,561 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and omit the side salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Week 3

week 3 Image zoom

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Berry Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 16 & 17. Prepare Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.

Day 15

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (272 calories)

⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (475 calories)

1 serving Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 68 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 93 g fat, 1,135 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 2 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 16

Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce Image zoom

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (231 calories)

30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (492 calories)

1 serving Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce

½ cup cooked quinoa

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 66 g protein, 132 g carbohydrate, 40 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,135 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the quinoa at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 17

Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw Lime Crema Image zoom

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (460 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 66 g protein, 127 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the guacamole at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and increase to 25 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Day 18

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (196 calories)

15 dried walnut halves

Dinner (449 calories)

1 serving Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 54 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,066 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium peach and increase to 30 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 19

Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (541 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,476 calories, 73 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,452 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack plus add 12 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Day 20

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (331 calories)

⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium peach

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Shrimp & Peppers Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 85 g protein, 101 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,156 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 21

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza Image zoom

Breakfast (325 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (167 calories)

1 cup blackberries

8 dried walnut halves

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (265 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium peach

Dinner (418 calories)

1 serving Grilled Summer-Squash Greek Pizza

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 74 g protein, 130 g fat, 33 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,532 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 28 dried walnut halves at A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Week 4

week 4 Image zoom

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 25. Freeze remaining servings for later this month. Prepare Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.

Day 22

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers Image zoom

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (235 calories)

18 dried walnut halves

Dinner (516 calories)

1 serving Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

½ cup cooked quinoa

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 79 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 1,297 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the side salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 23

spice grilled chicken Image zoom

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (540 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 80 g protein, 87 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 98 g fat, 1,809 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 5 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack and omit the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 24

Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus Image zoom

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (518 calories)

1 serving Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 82 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,417 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 25

Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad Image zoom

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (291 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blueberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (145 calories)

1 cup blackberries

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (415 calories)

1 serving Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 83 g protein, 113 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,648 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 26

Easy Shrimp Tacos Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (278 calories)

⅓ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (490 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 80 g protein, 145 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,627 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack and omit the Pineapple & Cucumber Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 27

White Bean & Veggie Salad Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (196 calories)

15 dried walnut halves

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 68 g protein, 116 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 92 g fat, 986 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce the P.M. snack to 7 dried walnut halves.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and increase to 30 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

Day 28

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (118 calories)

9 dried walnut halves

Dinner (532 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad to have for lunch on days 29 & 30

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 71 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,340 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced bell pepper.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch plus add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Week 5

week 5 weight loss Image zoom

Day 29

Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans Image zoom

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

P.M. Snack (278 calories)

⅓ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (478 calories)

1 serving Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans

½ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 98 g protein, 135 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,733 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup almonds to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 30

Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish Image zoom

Breakfast (306 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

1 cup low-fat kefir

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (442 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (278 calories)

⅓ cup dried walnut halves

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (425 calories)

1 serving Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish

2 cups mixed greens

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 89 g protein, 159 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,516 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack and omit the baguette at the P.M. snack.