30-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan for Summer
Fire up the grill, set up the patio and get ready for a full month of delicious recipes in this Mediterranean meal plan for summer.
Sit on your patio with a glass of wine in hand and pretend you're visiting the Mediterranean in this healthy meal plan for summer. We map out an entire month of meals and snacks that incorporate the principles of the Mediterranean diet, which means including plenty of fresh produce, fish and legumes plus healthy fats like nuts and seeds in our daily diet. Summer is the perfect time to shift towards the Mediterranean diet because fresh fruit and vegetables, a staple of this eating lifestyle, are plentiful and extra delicious this time of year.
For those aiming to lose weight, we capped this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose a pound or so a week. To make this plan work for most, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs.
Mediterranean Diet Foods to Focus On
- Fruits: Fruits, especially berries and fruits with skin (like peaches, plums, pears and apples) are fantastic. Though they are easy to find fresh in the summer, frozen is a great option as well.
- Vegetables: When follow a Mediterranean diet, the more vegetables the better. Leafy greens, like spinach and kale, are particularly great but aim to include a wide variety as much as possible. Aiming to eat what's in season or growing fresh near you tends to be a nice way to achieve built-in variety for our produce.
- Fish: All fish is awesome, but fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and mackerel, are especially nutritious.
- Healthy Fats: Olives, olive oil, nuts, seeds and natural nut butters (which means no additives besides salt) are staples of this healthy eating plan.
- Legumes: While meat can certainly still be included, the Mediterranean diet supports more vegetarian meals. Try to include more beans and lentils as an alternative protein option. Bonus - they're super high in fiber too!
- Whole Grains: Oatmeal, whole-wheat bread and pasta, brown rice and quinoa are all healthy grains to include in this eating lifestyle.
Week 1
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Mix together Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have for breakfast on Days 4 through 6 and throughout the rest of the month.
- Make Berry Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 2 & 3.
- Prepare Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (130 calories)
- ⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blueberries
Dinner (478 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans
- ½ cup cooked quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 88 g protein, 148 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,098 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to dinner and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 2
Breakfast (343 calories)
A.M. Snack (83 calories)
- ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (439 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 66 g protein, 142 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,250 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the baguette at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1 cup yogurt and add 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack.
Day 3
Breakfast (343 calories)
A.M. Snack (124 calories)
- ¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (59 calories)
- 1 medium peach
Dinner (534 calories)
- 1 serving Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 64 g protein, 164 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 69 g fat, 1,378 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change both the A.M. and P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the side salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnuts to the P.M. snack and 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Day 4
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (130 calories)
- ⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blueberries
Dinner (415 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 72 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,312 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (125 calories)
- ⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup blackberries
Dinner (412 calories)
- 1 serving Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken
Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 75 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,162 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (422 calories)
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (436 calories)
- 1 serving Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula
Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 56 g protein, 167 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,429 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack, 1 medium peach to lunch and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 7
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie
A.M. Snack (193 calories)
- 25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (422 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (530 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce
- 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad
Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 71 g protein, 140 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,496 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1 medium peach to lunch and 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack.
Week 2
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.
Day 8
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (430 calories)
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (447 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 90 g protein, 127 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,141 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack.
Day 9
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (180 calories)
- 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (514 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (408 calories)
- 1 serving Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh
- 1 serving Creamy Cucumber Salad
Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 99 g protein, 195 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,104 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the Creamy Cucumber Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack, add 1 plum to lunch and add 1/3 cup almonds to the P.M. snack.
Day 10
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (514 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (429 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 91 g protein, 145 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 67 g fat, 965 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast, reduce to 1/2 cup blackberries at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 20 almonds to the A.M. snack.
Day 11
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (514 calories)
P.M. Snack (201 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (407 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 99 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,038 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast, reduce to 3/4 cup raspberries at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 12
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (63 calories)
- ¾ cup blueberries
Lunch (514 calories)
P.M. Snack (193 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (414 calories)
- 1 serving Basil-Chickpea Flatbread
Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 85 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,080 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at both breakfast and the P.M. snack plus reduce to 3/4 cup blackberries at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack and increase to 25 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.
Day 13
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (422 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (499 calories)
- 1 serving Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 71 g protein, 151 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,535 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 14
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (422 calories)
P.M. Snack (147 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Dinner (547 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Shrimp Tacos
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 83 g protein, 118 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,561 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and omit the side salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves at the A.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Week 3
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Berry Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 16 & 17.
- Prepare Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.
Day 15
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (272 calories)
- ⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (475 calories)
- 1 serving Crispy Fish Taco Bowls
Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 68 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 93 g fat, 1,135 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 2 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 16
Breakfast (343 calories)
A.M. Snack (231 calories)
- 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (59 calories)
- 1 medium peach
Dinner (492 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce
- ½ cup cooked quinoa
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 66 g protein, 132 g carbohydrate, 40 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,135 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the quinoa at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Day 17
Breakfast (343 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (460 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Créma
- 1 serving Jason Mraz's Guacamole
Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 66 g protein, 127 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the guacamole at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and increase to 25 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.
Day 18
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (196 calories)
- 15 dried walnut halves
Dinner (449 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta
Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 54 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,066 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium peach and increase to 30 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 19
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (541 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,476 calories, 73 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,452 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack plus add 12 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.
Day 20
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (331 calories)
- ⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium peach
Dinner (442 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 85 g protein, 101 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,156 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 21
Breakfast (325 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
A.M. Snack (167 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 8 dried walnut halves
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (265 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium peach
Dinner (418 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Summer-Squash Greek Pizza
Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 74 g protein, 130 g fat, 33 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,532 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 28 dried walnut halves at A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Week 4
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 25. Freeze remaining servings for later this month.
- Prepare Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.
Day 22
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (59 calories)
- 1 medium peach
Lunch (430 calories)
P.M. Snack (235 calories)
- 18 dried walnut halves
Dinner (516 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers
- ½ cup cooked quinoa
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 79 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 1,297 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit the side salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.
Day 23
Breakfast (295 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (225 calories)
- ¼ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (540 calories)
- 1 serving Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 80 g protein, 87 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 98 g fat, 1,809 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 5 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack and omit the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.
Day 24
Breakfast (295 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (225 calories)
- ¼ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (518 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus
Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 82 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,417 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.
Day 25
Breakfast (295 calories)
A.M. Snack (291 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 cup blueberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (145 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Dinner (415 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 83 g protein, 113 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,648 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 almonds to the P.M. snack.
Day 26
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (278 calories)
- ⅓ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (490 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Shrimp Tacos
- 1 serving Pineapple & Cucumber Salad
Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 80 g protein, 145 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,627 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack and omit the Pineapple & Cucumber Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup almonds to the A.M. snack.
Day 27
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (196 calories)
- 15 dried walnut halves
Dinner (429 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 68 g protein, 116 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 92 g fat, 986 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce the P.M. snack to 7 dried walnut halves.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and increase to 30 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.
Day 28
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (118 calories)
- 9 dried walnut halves
Dinner (532 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad to have for lunch on days 29 & 30
Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 71 g protein, 125 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,340 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced bell pepper.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch plus add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Week 5
Day 29
Breakfast (295 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (383 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
P.M. Snack (278 calories)
- ⅓ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (478 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans
- ½ cup cooked quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 98 g protein, 135 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,733 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup almonds to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 30
Breakfast (306 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (442 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (278 calories)
- ⅓ cup dried walnut halves
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (425 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 89 g protein, 159 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,516 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack and omit the baguette at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 almonds to the A.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.