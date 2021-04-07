The CDC Updated Their Cleaning Recommendations for COVID-19—Here’s What You Need to Know

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the last year, many of us have been more in tune with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's (CDC) recommendations than ever before. There have been questions about whether you should be disinfecting fresh produce and how often you should clean your surfaces, and the CDC has been the place to look for answers.

This week the CDC updated their recommendations regarding how to clean your home from viruses, including the coronavirus. They suggest that "cleaning alone removes most virus particles on surfaces," so any standard cleaner will do the job, no need for heavy duty disinfectants. The only time they say it is necessary to use a disinfecting cleaner is if someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus has been in your house in the last 24 hours.

To help you follow these recommendations, we have pulled together some of our favorite cleaning products. From everyday cleaners to reusable products to heavy duty disinfectants, here are products to help you keep you and your house healthy and clean.

Mrs. Meyer's products are famous for their relaxing aromatherapy fragrances. They are great everyday cleaners, especially when you are looking to cover up unpleasant odors. This bundle includes an all-purpose cleaner, multi-surface spray, dish soap and hand soap, all in a soothing lavender scent.

This MicroGold All-Purpose Cleaner is great for anywhere in the house. It works to get stains out of the kitchen, messes out of the bathroom and kills common household bacteria. It is bleach-free and fragrance-free, so it is safe to use in home with children and great for those who are sensitive to scented products.

Another great everyday cleaning option is the Bona PowerPlus line of products. They come in lemon zest, orange blossom and fragrance-free scents. Their formula cuts through grease and kills up to 99.9% of household germs.

Opting for a reusable cloth can help you cut down on waste from disposable paper towels. These Casabella cloths are made of microfiber, so they can clean up dirt using just water. They also have dual-textured sides; one for scrubbing and one for polishing. They are machine washable, so just add them to the laundry when you are finished with them.

To get more bang for your buck, pick up the 10-pack of Schroeder & Tremayne Original Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Each pack comes with ten, 12-inch square cloths that are highly absorbent and safe for any surface. They are also reusable and can be machine washed when dirty.

