9 Underrated Products at Trader Joe's You Should Try, According to Employees

The editors at EatingWell love Trader Joe's (check out these 20 products they won't leave the store without). But once you get hooked on a delicious item (and there are plenty of those at TJ's!), it can be difficult to break away from your go-to's and try new things. Luckily, the Inside Trader Joe's podcast revealed nine products that their employees consider "sleeper hits", meaning they fly under the radar of most shoppers. However, these tasty products definitely deserve a spot in your cart.

Here are the nine most underrated products at Trader Joe's, according to employees.

1. Chocolate Whole Milk Fair Trade Cocoa

Trader Joe's took chocolate milk above and beyond with this flavorful drink. Their Chocolate Whole Milk is made with Fair Trade-certified cocoa from small family farms in Northern Peru. They add the cocoa and cane sugar to whole milk for the richest, creamiest chocolate milk in the store. One of their employees compared it to "chocolate ice cream in a glass." Um, count us in! Get yours today for $3.99 per half-gallon carton.

2. Indian-Style Flatbread

Naan is a specific type of Indian bread baked in a Tandoor to give it it's iconic texture and flavor. Trader Joe's makes their Indian-style traditional and garlic flatbreads in this way for a texture that is soft and sturdy for recipes like Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas, Curried Chicken with Naan and more. Get an 18-ounce pack of traditional for $2.99 and garlic for $3.69.

3. Mediterranean-Style Orzo Pasta Salad

For something healthy, flavorful and fast, turn to the Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta Salad. It is topped with fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto and golden balsamic vinaigrette. It would be delicious on its own or topped with Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken. Buy a 12-ounce container for just $4.99.

4. Buffalo-Style Chicken Poppers

Though they might not be an everyday food, the Trader Joe's Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers are a great appetizer in a pinch. These tasty poppers are packed with chicken, cream cheese, fontina, Cheddar, Monterey Jack and hot cayenne pepper sauce for a buffalo kick. Buy a bag for $4.99.

5. Turkeyless Protein Patties

Looking to eat more plant-based? These Turkeyless Protein Patties could be a good option instead of traditional turkey burgers. Each patty packs 23 grams of protein and holds its shape on the grill. With its savory flavor and tender texture, you won't even miss the meat. An 8-ounce container costs just $4.49.

6. Five Seed Almond Bars

Upgrade your cookie with these Five Seed Almond Bars. They have a soft and chewy texture that gets a touch of crunch from nuts and seeds. Each bar has a mix of flax, poppy, sunflower, sesame and pumpkin seeds providing 53 grams of omega-3s per serving. Get an 8-ounce package for $4.29.

7. Soft Licorice Twists

The Trader Joe's Soft Licorice Twists are made with real licorice root instead of artificial flavors. These tasty treats are available in strawberry and black licorice flavors to satisfy any sweet craving. Find them in the candy section of Trader Joe's for $2.49 per bag.

8. Buffalo Ranch Chopped Salad

Trader Joe's is bringing you the low-carb, better-for-you Buffalo Ranch Chopped Salad Kit you didn't know you needed. Each serving only has 6 grams of carbs, is low in calories and boasts two grams of fiber so it's perfect for a lighter game-day meal. Get all of the flavors you love while eating to meet your nutritional goals. Oh, and each bag is only $3.49!

9. Avocado Spray Oil