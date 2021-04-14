Paging All Pet Parents: Aldi Is Searching for a New “Chief Treat Officer”
Your cat or dog could win a year’s supply of food and prize packs full of treats and toys!
Pet parents all think their dog or cat is the cutest—and they're all right. My dog Grits is my little baby, and he even has his own Instagram account because he's so photogenic. (Is this link to his profile a shameless plug? Absolutely. Do I care? Absolutely not.) But I'm not the only one who's obsessed with my pet. To celebrate all of the crazy pet parents of the world, Aldi is launching a search for one dog and one cat to become official Aldi "Chief Treat Officers."
But what exactly does a Chief Treat Officer get in exchange for being so cute? Well, the winning dog and cat will each receive a prize package including a feature in an Aldi national print advertisement, a one-year supply of Aldi pet food (in the form of a $1000 Aldi gift card!), plus plenty of treats and toys. One dog and one cat will also be selected as runners up and each receive a $100 Aldi gift card. All winners will also get a sneak peak at Aldi's brand-new Heart to Tail and Pure Being product lines.
If you're obsessed with your four-legged friend, this is your chance (and theirs) to shine. All you have to do is submit a recent photo of your cat or dog and explain why they deserve to be Aldi's Chief Treat Officer in 150 words or less. The contest is open online from April 14 to April 28 at 11:59 p.m., and the winner will be announced in early July. You can enter the contest online at aldi.us/callingallpaws. May the cutest pup and kitty win!