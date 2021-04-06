Low-Carb Burger Bowls Are Trending on Instagram & TikTok—Here's How to Make One

Looking for something with all of the flavor of a burger without all of the carbs? Look no further, this food trend has you covered. Try swapping out a traditional burger bun for cauliflower rice for a veggie and nutrition boost. Burger bowls are easy, protein-packed and can be prepped ahead for delicious meals all week long.

Katie Webster (follow her on Instagram @healthyseasonal) created this delicious burger bowl recipe that is low-carb, gluten-free and Whole30-friendly. She calls for either ground turkey or beef, but we also think this recipe would be great with a store-bought or homemade ground meat substitute. To give this bowl a veggie boost, she adds mushrooms to the meat mixture and uses cauliflower rice as the base. In addition to the cauliflower rice and mushroom and meat mixture, her Burger Bowl recipe includes lettuce, onions and dill pickles. She tops it all off with a creamy dressing that is a healthy spin on Thousand Island for a nutritious meal that sacrifices no flavor.

Burger bowls are the perfect post-workout meal when you need something hearty and filling but want to help fuel your body. TikToker Janelle Rohner made her own "Big Mac Burger Bowl" for a healthy, filling lunch after a jog. The ingredients in her bowl include ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pickles and "secret sauce" (which is typically made from ketchup, mayonnaise and pickle relish).