How to Meal-Prep a Week's Worth of 3-Ingredient Breakfasts in Just 15 Minutes

One of the best parts of waking up might just be having a really satisfying breakfast waiting for you. With less than a handful of ingredients you can prep a week's worth of delicious options in no time.

Meal-prepping breakfasts for the week ensures you'll have something delicious to eat (Goodbye, breakfast rut!) and means less time spent scrambling to throw something together before the day starts. And it doesn't require hours in the kitchen or lots of ingredients. With 15 minutes or less of hands-on prep time and just 3 ingredients (not including basic we all have in our kitchen like oil, salt and pepper), you can set yourself up for a week of really satisfying breakfasts. From savory egg muffins to overnight oats to waffle sandwiches, each of these simple meal ideas incorporates ingredients with staying power, like fiber and protein, to help keep you fueled throughout the busy morning.

Egg and Mushroom Pinwheels

3-ingredient mushroom & egg puff pastry rolls Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Heat-and-go breakfasts get an upgrade with these 3-ingredient savory puff pastries filled with scrambled eggs and mushrooms. A sheet of store-bought puff pastry makes assembly a snap. These are rich and flavorful on their own, but feel free to top the scrambled eggs with shredded cheese before rolling up the dough.

Make It Yourself:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 8 ounces sliced mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring frequently; remove from pan and set aside. Beat 6 large eggs. Wipe out pan and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Set over medium-low heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring often, until just set; season to taste with salt and pepper. Roll out a sheet of puff pastry dough into a 9x11-inch rectangle. Lift the dough and lay flat again to keep it from sticking to your work surface. Top with the mushrooms and scrambled eggs. Starting at the short end, roll up the puff pastry jelly roll-style, then brush on the reserved egg and top with black pepper. Using a serrated knife, cut the log into 8 pieces and place 3 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet (or use a reusable sheet-pan liner, Buy It: amazon.com, $15 for two). Bake for 14 to 16 minutes, or until light golden brown. Top with chopped chives, if desired. Allow to cool completely before refrigerating for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave in 30-second increments until steaming.

Serves: 4 (2 puff pastries per serving)

Feta and Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins

3-ingredient baked feta & tomato egg cups Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta was made famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin tins with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's easy and oh-so tasty.

Make It Yourself:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Spray 8 cups of a muffin-tin pan with nonstick cooking spray or use reusable silicone muffin-tin liners. (Buy it: amazon.com, $8 for 12-pack) Divide 1 ½ cups halved cherry tomatoes and 2 ounces (about ½ cup) cubed feta cheese between the cups. Whisk together 6 large eggs; season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour eggs into prepared muffin cups and top with thinly sliced fresh basil, if desired. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until eggs are set. Allow to cool in pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a baking rack to cool completely before refrigerating for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave in 30-second increments until steaming.

Serves: 4 (2 egg muffins per serving)

Overnight Berry Muesli

3-ingredient overnight berry muesli Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Swapping oats for prepared muesli is an easy way to add different grains, nuts and dried fruit to your overnight oats, without needing to buy them separately. Using frozen mixed berries is ideal here because they release juices as they thaw in the fridge. Try maple or vanilla-flavored kefir if you prefer a little added sweetness.

Make It Yourself:

Spoon ¼ cup muesli into each of 4 glass jars or containers (To Buy: amazon.com, $17 for 6). Top each with ½ cup plain kefir and ½ cup frozen mixed berries; mix well to combine. Lid each jar or container and refrigerate up to 4 days. In the morning, stir well before eating.

Serves: 4

Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs

3-ingredient tropical greens smoothie Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Using a frozen tropical fruit blend is a handy shortcut for smoothies because it often contains both banana and mango, which add natural sweetness. Freezing the fresh spinach with the fruit is a great way to keep it from going bad before you can use it. Feel free to add a scoop of your favorite protein powder before blending.

Make It Yourself:

Divide 6 cups (one 32-ounce bag) frozen tropical fruit medley between four sealable freezer-safe bags (Go for reusable bags—we love Stasher Bags here at EatingWell. To Buy: amazon.com, $10 for 1). Add 1 cup packed fresh baby spinach to each bag, then seal and freeze up to 3 months. To prepare a smoothie, add 1 cup milk or non-dairy alternative to a blender. Add the contents of one smoothie pack and blend until smooth.

Serves: 4

Waffle Jam and Cheese Sandwich

3-ingredient jam and goat cheese waffle breakfast sandwich Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Frozen waffles might not seem like much on their own, but filling them with a sweet and savory combo of jam and goat cheese takes them to a new level. Assemble and toast multiple sandwiches at once, then freeze them to heat-and-eat on demand. Look for high-protein frozen waffles to bump up the satiety factor.

Make It Yourself:

Remove 8 frozen high-protein waffles from the freezer (no need to thaw). Top 4 with 1 tablespoon strawberry jam each. Top the remaining 4 with 1 ounce goat cheese each. Press one of each together to make 4 sandwiches. Individually wrap each sandwich in a sheet of tin foil and freeze until ready to eat. To re-heat, keep the waffle sandwiches in foil and heat in a 350 degree F toaster oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until hot through the middle.