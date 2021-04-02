Smashed Brussels Sprouts Are the Newest TikTok Trend We Love

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to side dishes, smashed potatoes are good. But you know what's even better—and buzzier, according to TikTok users across the globe? Smashed Brussels sprouts.

Not only are they slightly lower in carbs compared to their spud siblings, they're also higher in vitamin A and feature more layers to soak up even more flavor and add extra-crispy texture.

Inspired by TikTok-ers like @ballehurns who whipped up a sweet and spicy rendition, @chez_jorge who topped his with a punchy garlic chili oil and @aboutthismuch who suggests a luscious lemon yogurt sauce, we set out to try the trend ourselves.

Sorry, THE pasta, we might just have a new favorite TikTok food trend.

After testing our own rendition—Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts—time and time again to perfect 'em, we have a few pro tips to make your best batch.

5 Tricks to Make the Ultimate Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Prep wisely. Before boiling the veggies in a saucepan of salted boiling water until fork-tender, remove the stem and any damaged or browning exterior leaves. (Psst...the blanching step is key to be able to smash the veggies later on, otherwise they'll likely be tough and will tend to fall apart.) Chill out. Transfer the boiled Brussels to a bowl of ice water so they'll maintain their vibrant bright green color and to score the best texture. Allow them to cool enough to handle, then remove to a clean kitchen towel (these KitchenAid Cotton Albany Kitchen Towels; $17.99 for four, Target, are super-absorbent) and pat dry. Give them space. It's crucial not to crowd the sheet pan with the smashed sprouts. Spread them out on a large rimmed baking sheet (we're partial to the USA Pan, $21.95 at Williams Sonoma). Drizzle the vegetables with EVOO, toss to coat, then use the bottom of a jar, glass, or small bowl to flatten each of the boiled Brussels sprouts. Turn up the heat. Roast at a fairly high heat—we suggest 425 degrees—for 10 minutes, then use tongs (we love the OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Locking Tongs; $9.99 at Target) to flip the Brussels sprouts and allow both sides to crisp up beautifully. Spice things up. Before returning the pan of flipped veggies to the oven, add any desired seasonings or cheeses. We love lemon zest, everything bagel seasoning and grated Parm, but pretty much any seasoning blend you like on popcorn or grilled proteins will work well here too.

All that's left to do is pop the pan back in the oven and patiently wait the 5 minutes or so it takes the cheese to melt.