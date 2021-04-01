This Aromatherapy Spray Makes Mask-Wearing Way More Pleasant

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

Though it's incredibly important to practice COVID-19 safety precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing, wearing a mask can be uncomfortable for some people—especially over long periods of time. But there's one thing that may make it more pleasant: aromatherapy spray.

I've recently been using this lavender-scented spray from Zum (buy it: $9.50, IndigoWild.com), and it smells incredible. It's made with skin-friendly lavender, verbena and lemon essential oils and water distilled from flowers. Bonus: Lavender has been shown to reduce stress, so this spray may help ease anxiety if you have to wear a mask for long periods of time for work or travel. I truly never thought I'd say that wearing a medical mask makes me feel like I'm at a spa, but it's 2021 and honestly nothing is off the table anymore.

This mask mist would be a great gift for the medical professional or teacher in your life (or just a sweet addition to a loved one's Easter basket). Though the mist won't replace washing your reusable face mask, it will definitely keep it smelling fresh all day (and keep your dreaded coffee breath at bay).