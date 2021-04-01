The #1 Comfort Food That’s Actually Good for You

Growing up, my mom always said that a good meal could make any bad day better. So whenever I find myself in a foul mood, I reach for my favorite comfort foods: grilled cheese and french fries. And it turns out that I'm not alone in my eating habits, as a recent survey found that one's mood can greatly affect the food we eat.

A recent survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, discovered that the relationship between our moods and the food we eat is complex. Of the 2,000 people surveyed, 66% "said what they eat greatly depends on their mood." Conversely, "65% also said the reverse is true—their mood can dictate what they eat that day." Basically, how we feel has a big impact on the foods we consume, and familiar comfort dishes like tacos, macaroni and cheese and fried chicken were listed as foods that "instantly put Americans in a good mood."

But one food stood out above the rest: chocolate. On both good and bad days, chocolate took the top spot as people's go-to food. On a bad day, 46% of people reach for the sweet treat while 41% opt for it on a good day. If you're one of those people who choose chocolate (like my mom), I have great news for you: chocolate is actually good for you.

Dark chocolate has known health benefits including lowering blood pressure, reducing diabetes risk and boosting mental sharpness. Chocolate can also be good for your heart as cocoa contains flavanols, which activates enzymes that can lead to better blood flow in your vessels.