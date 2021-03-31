Courteney Cox’s 4-Ingredient Lemon Pasta Is Perfect for Spring

From asparagus to spinach to strawberries, I love to utilize fresh spring produce any way I can. And one seasonal fruit that's perfect for both cooking and baking is lemon. Lemon adds a boost of acidity and brightness to any meal, and thanks to Courteney Cox, I have a new recipe to try.

In an Instagram video, Cox shared a recipe for lemon pasta, which only requires four ingredients: spaghetti, lemons, Parmesan cheese and unsalted butter. Cox opts for Jovial gluten-free spaghetti, which is made from cassava flour and water, but you could easily substitute your favorite pasta.

This easy recipe would be perfect for weeknight dinners when you're looking for something quick and delicious. And I'm not the only one who was excited by Cox's video. Many followers were excited to see Cox cooking, as she is well known for her role as Monica Geller in Friends where her character was a chef. Followers left comments like "Monica is back" and "Best chef Monica Geller." Even celebrities like Tan France and Jennifer Garner replied to the post with Garner writing, "YUM!" followed by three heart-eyed emojis.