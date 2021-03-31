This TikTok Hack for Stemming Parsley Will Save You Time and Energy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're looking for gardening tips, cleaning products or cooking hacks, TikTok has hundreds of videos for the topics you're interested in. While my feed is primarily videos about TV shows, the occasional food video pops up, which is how I discovered this latest trick for removing parsley leaves from their stems.

In a video by @cookingwithayeh, Ayeh shares a ridiculously easy tip for removing parsley leaves from the stem. Instead of painstakingly cutting each leaf from the stem, this trick will save you time and energy as you'll clean the whole stem at once—and all you need is a box grater (we like this dishwasher safe one from OXO, buy it: Target, $15).

This one-step hack works by sliding your parsley stem through one of the wider holes on the box grater and pulling on the stem. The downward movement causes the leaves to bunch together on the exterior of the grater and separates the leaves from the stem with one clean swipe. It's as simple as that.