This TikTok Hack for Stemming Parsley Will Save You Time and Energy
Because who doesn’t want to make meal prepping faster?
Whether you're looking for gardening tips, cleaning products or cooking hacks, TikTok has hundreds of videos for the topics you're interested in. While my feed is primarily videos about TV shows, the occasional food video pops up, which is how I discovered this latest trick for removing parsley leaves from their stems.
In a video by @cookingwithayeh, Ayeh shares a ridiculously easy tip for removing parsley leaves from the stem. Instead of painstakingly cutting each leaf from the stem, this trick will save you time and energy as you'll clean the whole stem at once—and all you need is a box grater (we like this dishwasher safe one from OXO, buy it: Target, $15).
This one-step hack works by sliding your parsley stem through one of the wider holes on the box grater and pulling on the stem. The downward movement causes the leaves to bunch together on the exterior of the grater and separates the leaves from the stem with one clean swipe. It's as simple as that.
While this video uses parsley, I could easily see this hack being utilized with other wide-leaf herbs like cilantro, basil or sage whereas herbs like rosemary or thyme might slide right through the holes due to their smaller leaves. And once you have your prepped parsley, you can add it to recipes like Pasta with Parsley-Walnut Pesto or Steak and Mushrooms with Parsley Mashed Potatoes for a delicious, herbal note.