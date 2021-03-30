10 Healthy Items Coming to Aldi in April

I wasn't always a lover of Aldi (you can read more about why here). However, I've come around to the German grocer because it has amazing prices on groceries and the quality is pretty incredible. And if you're trying to get a little healthier, Aldi has a great selection of low-carb foods and weight-loss snacks. But my favorite thing about Aldi is their monthly roundup of "Aldi Finds," a selection of food, drinks and household items that are available for a limited time. To make your shopping experience easier, we've browsed the Aldi Finds for April to pick out the healthiest, tastiest-looking items. Here are the healthy Aldi Finds for April you need to add to your shopping list ASAP.

10 Healthy April Aldi Finds

Deutsche Küche Raisin & Nut Müesli

Get a fiber and nutrient boost from muesli—this one has a mixture of oats, nuts and raisins. Enjoy it over your favorite milk, or sprinkle over Greek yogurt for a quick and tasty breakfast. It hits Aldi stores on April 7, and you can score a box for just $2.99.

Deutsche Küche German Potato Blend

This savory blend of fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, onions and spices goes from skillet to plate in under 10 minutes, making it the weekday breakfast hero we all need. Each 12-ounce bag is $2.49 and will be available in stores starting April 7.

Earth Grown Non-Dairy Almond Ice Cream

Whether you're vegan, lactose-intolerant or just want to try something new, these almond-milk-based ice cream pints are just the ticket. These hit Aldi shelves on April 9 and come in three flavors: Chocolate, Mocha Fudge and Vanilla. Each pint retails for just $2.99.

Southern Grove Gochujang or Moroccan Spice Almonds

Almonds have so many health benefits, but plain, unsalted almonds can feel a little … blah. Spice things up (and still reap all of the health bennies) with these new Gochujang- or Moroccan Spice-flavored almonds that will be in stores starting on April 14. The best part? A 14-ounce bag is just $4.69.

Park Street Deli Green Thai or Sweet Chili Hummus

We thought we'd heard of every hummus flavor (dill pickle, anyone?!), but we were jazzed to see these new and unique varieties. Aldi's Green Thai or Sweet Chili hummus would both be perfect for slathering on pita crackers or crudités (and at $1.95 a pop, you can afford to try both!). These yummy hummus flavors will both be in stores on April 14.

Tuscan Garden Simply Salad Dressing

While we usually like to make our own dressings, sometimes you just need to opt for convenience. Plus, we love that these have no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. This dressing will be in stores on April 21 and comes in three tasty varieties: Olive Oil & Vinegar, Apple Cider Vinaigrette and Ranch. Each 16-ounce bottle will retail for $1.49.

Specially Selected Norwegian Crispbreads

Made with seeds and grains, these crispbreads are a fiber-rich upgrade to plain ol' crackers. They come in two flavors: Everything and Herb & Sea Salt. Whether you top them with cream cheese and lox or dip them in hummus, you can't go wrong. They'll be available on April 21 for $2.49 each.

Simply Nature Protein Meal Kit

On busy weeknights, we're all about easy dinners—and this healthy one literally comes in a box. Aldi's gluten-free rotini pasta is made with red lentils, rice and peas and packs 18 grams of protein per serving. The kit comes with the pasta, sauce and veggies for a complete meal at 330 calories per 1-cup serving (add some chicken breast or ground turkey if you want to beef it up a little). Each box costs $3.99 and comes in two flavor options: Creamy Garlic & Herb and Parmesan Pesto. These pasta kits will be in stores starting April 21.

Benton’s Granola Cookie Bites Assorted Varieties

These granola cookie bites are a tasty snack or dessert and come in individual packs for built-in portion control. They come in four flavors: Hazelnut, Chocolate & Coconut, Blueberry and Almond. Plus they're vegan, lactose-free and have no added sodium. Each box is $2.49 and will be in stores starting April 21.

Season’s Choice Chipotle Corn with Honey or Elote Street Corn

