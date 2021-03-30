Sabra Hummus Recalled in 16 States for Potential Salmonella Contamination

Here’s what you need to know if you have a tub of Sabra hummus in your fridge right now.

According to a notice from the FDA, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC, is voluntarily recalling over 2,100 cases of hummus. The product in question is Sabra's 10-ounce Classic Hummus, and no other Sabra products are part of the recall.

During a routine inspection by the FDA, Salmonella was discovered in a single tub of 10-ounce hummus. Hummus produced in this production batch was distributed in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria can cause salmonellosis. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever and more. Those with salmonellosis typically recover without treatment, but those who are pregnant, elderly or have compromised immune systems can suffer from serious illness and may require hospitalization.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with this recall. If you believe you may have purchased this hummus, check the top of your package for the following information:

Product name: Sabra's 10-ounce Classic Hummus

UPC code: 300067

Best by date: 4/26/21

Production date: On: Feb 10 Between: 18:00:27 and 23:49:00