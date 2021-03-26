For two people or a whole table, this menu will help you start new traditions, the all-star chef says.

Ina Garten Is Shaking Up Her Passover Menu With These 4 “Insanely Good” Recipes

Ever since shaking up that internet-breaking oversized cosmo nearly a full year ago, Ina Garten has been a bright spot—and wonderful culinary fairy godmother—throughout the pandemic.

Garten took to Instagram this week to share more entertaining advice, just in time for the spring holidays.

Of this festive menu, Garten says on Instagram, "Time to shake up Passover, just a little bit!"

According to the handy holiday menu page on her website, a typical Garten Passover Seder includes chopped liver, chicken matzo ball soup, brisket with onion and leeks, roasted vine tomatoes, asparagus and prosciutto Bundles and coffee granita.

But this year, Garten is switching things up with four recipes that inspired one fan to rave in the Instagram comments, "I made that exact menu last month and it was insanely good. Your short ribs are gonna be my go-to to try and impress guests from now on! 😍🙌🏻"