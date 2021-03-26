Ina Garten Is Shaking Up Her Passover Menu With These 4 “Insanely Good” Recipes
For two people or a whole table, this menu will help you start new traditions, the all-star chef says.
Ever since shaking up that internet-breaking oversized cosmo nearly a full year ago, Ina Garten has been a bright spot—and wonderful culinary fairy godmother—throughout the pandemic.
She's taught us how to safely yet cozily host guests outside, inspired us to adjust our Thanksgiving menus to be right-sized for a small crew and added gems to our pantry staple recipe repertoire.
Garten took to Instagram this week to share more entertaining advice, just in time for the spring holidays.
Of this festive menu, Garten says on Instagram, "Time to shake up Passover, just a little bit!"
According to the handy holiday menu page on her website, a typical Garten Passover Seder includes chopped liver, chicken matzo ball soup, brisket with onion and leeks, roasted vine tomatoes, asparagus and prosciutto Bundles and coffee granita.
But this year, Garten is switching things up with four recipes that inspired one fan to rave in the Instagram comments, "I made that exact menu last month and it was insanely good. Your short ribs are gonna be my go-to to try and impress guests from now on! 😍🙌🏻"
Appetizer: Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls (because no Passover menu is complete without it.)
Entree: Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs (the meat braises in a sauce that includes a full bottle of red!)
Side Dish: Emily's English Roasted Potatoes (that call for just two ingredients, plus oil and salt)
Dessert: Sparkling Grapefruit Granita (like frosé with a citrus twist!)
Garten asks, "Could be a new tradition?" We think so, and we can't wait to follow in her wise footsteps! Stock up on a bottle or two of kosher wine, whip up this Garten-approved menu and pat yourself on the back for a job well done. (P.S.- Want to see what other celebs are making for Passover? Here's Andrew Zimmern's go-to menu!)