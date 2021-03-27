ThePrep: Lightened-Up High-Protein Dinners for Spring

This week's lightened-up dinners incorporate those spring flavors we're craving, plus plenty of healthy protein sources to keep us feeling full all evening long.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

As we enter the first week of April, I'm craving fresh springy foods—a change from the hearty dishes I was making to get through winter. And while ingredients like peas, asparagus and greens are known to be light and refreshing, that doesn't mean they can't also be satisfying. This week's lightened-up dinners incorporate those spring flavors we're all craving, plus plenty of healthy protein sources to keep us feeling full all evening long.

Your Meal Plan

Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers Image zoom

Sunday's Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts recipe is what dinner dreams are made of! The herby feta-olive filling is honestly one of the best flavor combos out there and when you stuff it inside a juicy chicken breast, you get a really delicious, really satisfying dinner. Tuesday's Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers is another stuffed recipe, which uses a bell pepper as the vessel for a creamy trio of feta, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, plus plenty of spinach and fresh herbs. Plan on doubling the Basil Vinaigrette (which will quickly become your new favorite vinaigrette), so you have enough to dress your side salads on Sunday and Tuesday.

We're supposed to get quite a bit of rain on Thursday here in Vermont, which makes the fresh but cozy Spring Green Soup with Chicken ideal for dinner. It's loaded with veggies, like leeks, celery, asparagus and spinach, plus chicken for a kick of protein. And if you haven't yet tried Friday's Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls, you're in for a treat! This Mediterranean-inspired dinner is definitely an EatingWell favorite.

Tuesday: Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers with arugula topped with Basil Vinaigrette

Thursday: Spring Green Soup with Chicken with 1 slice whole-wheat baguette

Get the Printable Shopping List Here!

Big-Batch Snack

blueberry lemon crumb muffin Image zoom

With some rainy April days on the horizon, it's a perfect excuse to fire up the oven and make a batch of these tasty Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins. They're the ideal accompaniment to your morning cup of coffee and make for a delicious afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, I just can't seem to get enough of the blueberry-lemon combo!

Get the Recipe: Blueberry Lemon Crumb Muffins

Treat Yourself

blackberry rosemary vodka soda Image zoom