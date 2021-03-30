The 7 Best Travel Dog Bowls to Help Your Pup Stay Hydrated on the Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

According to REI, dogs—unlike us humans with our numerous sweat glands—can only regulate their body temperature by sweating through the pads on their paws or panting. Having a good travel dog bowl on hand in your car or on the trail can make all the difference in keeping Fido from overheating, especially on hot days.

These travel dog bowls are easy to clean, collapsible and take up very little room. So, whether you're heading out to explore new pet-friendly hiking trails or planning your next road trip, here are seven of the best travel dog bowls to keep your furry companions well-fed and hydrated.

The Best Travel Dog Bowls for Every Type of Adventure

The Best Collapsible Travel Dog Bowl: Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl

Made from dishwasher-safe silicone, Bonza's large collapsible dog bowl is a sturdy option for pets on the go. Collapsing completely down to a 3/4-inch height, these durable navy blue bowls come in two sizes: a large, 40-ounce bowl that can fit between 2 and 5 cups of water depending on whether it's semi or fully expanded. And an extra-large, 55-ounce bowl best suited for dogs with wide snouts and those over 100 pounds. Don't just take our word for it, though: with over 3,000 five-star reviews, it's one of the top travel dog bowls for sale on Amazon.

bonza collapsable dog bowl Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl $11.89 ( $15.95 save 25% ) SHOP IT Amazon

The Best Pre-Fillable Travel Dog Bowl: Ruffwear Quencher Cinch-Top Packable Food and Water Bowl

Not only does this travel dog bowl have both a waterproof canvas exterior and inner lining, but its drawstring closure means you can easily pre-fill it with your pup's favorite kibble before heading out on your next adventure. Once emptied, Ruffwear's Quencher Cinch-Top Packable Food and Water Bowl easily packs down into a tight ball. The medium bowl has a 5.5-inch opening and 1-liter capacity, while the large option has a 7-inch opening and 2.5-liter capacity.

cinch top dog bowl Ruffwear Quencher Cinch Top™ Bowl $19.95 SHOP IT Zappos

The Best Stainless-Steel Travel Dog Bowls: Healthy Human Travel Pet Bento Bowls with Lids

Available in three bright colors—liquid blue, kiwi green and Hawaiian pink—these Healthy Human Travel Pet Bento Bowls are made from stainless steel and come with rubber, vacuum- seal lids, making them leakproof when storing wet food and water. Plus, thanks to interlocking clips on each side, they're stackable, easy to store and dishwasher safe. The top bowl stores up to 16 ounces of liquid, while the bottom bowls of these colorful, nontoxic travel dog bowls hold up to 20 ounces. They come in 2-, 3- or 4-packs and are best suited for those with small and medium dogs.

dog bento bowl Healthy Human Portable Dog & Pet Travel Bowls with Lid $24.99 SHOP IT Amazon

The Best Travel Dog Bowls That Benefit a Cause: Canvas Water Bowl by Best Friends Animal Society

With a 5.5-inch mouth, this collapsible canvas water bowl by Best Friends Animal Society is ideal for hydrating small to medium dogs on the go. The durable canvas exterior features a colorful seamless pattern of illustrated dog faces and a bright orange rim. Not only is the inner liner waterproof, but the bowls are also easy to clean—all you need to do is put them in the washer and air-dry them before heading out on your next hike. Best of all, a portion of sales go toward accomplishing this national animal welfare organization's mission: saving the lives of homeless pets.

canvas water bowl Canvas Water Bowl $19 SHOP IT Best Friends Store

The Best Spill-Proof Travel Dog Bowls: Buddy Bowl by Ray Allen

Have a messy drinker? The buddy bowl by Ray Allen is the best travel dog bowl for you! Made from nontoxic, FDA-approved plastic, these sturdy bowls have a distinctive lid with a narrow mouth opening in the center, ensuring your pup not only slows down while drinking but doesn't spill or get their ears wet in the process as well. The bowls are available in 32-ounce, 44-ounce and 64-ounce sizes and come in three colors: white, black and tan.

The Best Travel Dog Bowls for Puppies: MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle

These portable MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle and Bowls are great for keeping puppies and miniature-size dogs hydrated. With the simple press of a paw-print button, water flows to and from the bottle into a 2.7-inch-wide bowl for your dog to drink from while out and about. Available in two sizes—12 ounces and 19 ounces—the unique design means there's no wastage as any unused water can go right back into storage. The bottles are made from BPA-free plastic, unfortunately making them hand-wash only. But, the leakproof design and compact size more than make up for it.

puppy water bottle dispenser MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $22.99 SHOP IT Amazon

The Best Rugged Travel Dog Bowl: Filson Dog Bowl

If you're in the market for a rugged travel dog bowl for you and Fido's backcountry adventures, check out Filson's dog bowls—they've been making gear and apparel for outdoor enthusiasts since 1897. Made from a water-repellent, oil-finished tin cloth exterior and waterproof nylon interior, these collapsible dog bowls are scratch-resistant and stay upright when filled with water or pet food. A hanging loop allows you to clip it onto you or your pup's daypack easily. The short dog bowl has a 2¾-inch height and is best suited for short-snouted dogs, while the large bowl is 4½ inches tall. Both hold up to 1.5 liters of liquid.