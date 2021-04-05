The Best Formula for Meal-Prepping High-Protein Sheet-Pan Eggs

With a few tasty ingredients and your trusty sheet-pan, you can prep an entire batch of tasty eggs in as little as 30 minutes.

Devon O'Brien
April 05, 2021
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your trusty sheet pan. With this simple formula, you can easily meal prep breakfast for the whole family, plus some to save for a future meals. Refrigerate or freeze these frittata-like slices and enjoy as is or turn them into breakfast sandwiches. Here are some of our favorite sheet-pan egg combinations, plus step-by-step instructions for making your own unique creations with different veggies, proteins, cheese and seasonings.

Our Favorite Sheet-Pan Egg Combinations

Cauliflower + Onion + Cheddar + Smoky Tempeh + Cilantro

Red Onion + Spinach + Goat Cheese + Smoked Salmon + Capers

Mushrooms + Broccoli + Gruyère + Ham + Chives

Roasted Red Peppers + Kale + Feta + Bacon + Za'atar

Cherry Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Chicken Sausage + Pesto

Make Your Own Sheet-Pan Eggs

1. Choose your ingredient add-ins

Start by choosing one or more ingredients from each category below.

Vegetables

  • Broccoli
  • Cauliflower
  • Tomatoes
  • Roasted red peppers
  • Bell peppers
  • Dark leafy greens n Onions
  • Mushrooms

Cheese

  • Cheddar
  • Provolone
  • Gruyère
  • Muenster
  • Mozzarella n Feta
  • Goat cheese

Protein

  • Sausage
  • Ham
  • Bacon nTofu
  • Beans
  • Tempeh
  • Smoked fish

Seasonings

  • Pickled jalapeños n Pesto
  • Salsa
  • Herbs
  • Spices
  • Olives
  • Sun-dried tomatoes
  • Capers

2. Get cooking!

Combine your tasty ingredients with a bunch of eggs and cook on your sheet pan

  1. Whisk 18 large eggs with 1/4 cup reduced-fat milk and 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper.
  2. Generously coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and sprinkle with 11/2 cups sliced or diced vegetables (see below), 3/4 cup each crumbled or shredded cheese and cooked protein and 1 Tbsp. seasonings.
  3. Bake at 350°F until just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into 9 pieces and enjoy right away, or wrap each piece in plastic wrap or layer between parchment paper in a sealed container. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat, re- move plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.

Makes: 9 servings

EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

