The Best Formula for Meal-Prepping High-Protein Sheet-Pan Eggs

Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your trusty sheet pan. With this simple formula, you can easily meal prep breakfast for the whole family, plus some to save for a future meals. Refrigerate or freeze these frittata-like slices and enjoy as is or turn them into breakfast sandwiches. Here are some of our favorite sheet-pan egg combinations, plus step-by-step instructions for making your own unique creations with different veggies, proteins, cheese and seasonings.