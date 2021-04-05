The Best Formula for Meal-Prepping High-Protein Sheet-Pan Eggs
With a few tasty ingredients and your trusty sheet-pan, you can prep an entire batch of tasty eggs in as little as 30 minutes.
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your trusty sheet pan. With this simple formula, you can easily meal prep breakfast for the whole family, plus some to save for a future meals. Refrigerate or freeze these frittata-like slices and enjoy as is or turn them into breakfast sandwiches. Here are some of our favorite sheet-pan egg combinations, plus step-by-step instructions for making your own unique creations with different veggies, proteins, cheese and seasonings.
Our Favorite Sheet-Pan Egg Combinations
Cauliflower + Onion + Cheddar + Smoky Tempeh + Cilantro
Red Onion + Spinach + Goat Cheese + Smoked Salmon + Capers
Mushrooms + Broccoli + Gruyère + Ham + Chives
Roasted Red Peppers + Kale + Feta + Bacon + Za'atar
Cherry Tomatoes + Mozzarella + Chicken Sausage + Pesto
Make Your Own Sheet-Pan Eggs
1. Choose your ingredient add-ins
Start by choosing one or more ingredients from each category below.
Vegetables
- Broccoli
- Cauliflower
- Tomatoes
- Roasted red peppers
- Bell peppers
- Dark leafy greens n Onions
- Mushrooms
Cheese
- Cheddar
- Provolone
- Gruyère
- Muenster
- Mozzarella n Feta
- Goat cheese
Protein
- Sausage
- Ham
- Bacon nTofu
- Beans
- Tempeh
- Smoked fish
Seasonings
- Pickled jalapeños n Pesto
- Salsa
- Herbs
- Spices
- Olives
- Sun-dried tomatoes
- Capers
2. Get cooking!
Combine your tasty ingredients with a bunch of eggs and cook on your sheet pan
- Whisk 18 large eggs with 1/4 cup reduced-fat milk and 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper.
- Generously coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and sprinkle with 11/2 cups sliced or diced vegetables (see below), 3/4 cup each crumbled or shredded cheese and cooked protein and 1 Tbsp. seasonings.
- Bake at 350°F until just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into 9 pieces and enjoy right away, or wrap each piece in plastic wrap or layer between parchment paper in a sealed container. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat, re- move plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.
Makes: 9 servings
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021