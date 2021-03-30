15-Minute Plant-Based Dinner Plan for the Week

These quick and easy plant-based recipes can help you cook up a healthy dinner in 15 minutes or less.

Eating a plant-based diet is all the rage these days—and for good reason. Since following this dietary pattern is linked to a slew of positive health outcomes like a reduced risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, many people are trying to embrace the plant-based lifestyle.

And while life is hectic, dinner doesn't have to be. These 15-minute dinners are the ones you can go to on those weeks when you're seriously strapped for time. The tricks to keeping everything so fast are convenient packaged foods, quick-cooking ingredients (like pasta), plus simple cooking techniques (think no-cook and one-pot recipes) that help to shave off cook time.

While there are a few interpretations of what a plant-based diet actually means, many will agree that it is a dietary pattern that is rich in foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, grains and other whole and minimally processed foods that originate from a plant. Some followers will include small amounts of animal protein like beef, chicken, fish and dairy milk, while others will completely avoid these foods. Regardless of the nuances, the plates of those who follow a plant-based diet consist mostly of produce, plant-based oils (like olive oil), nuts, seeds, legumes and other nutrient-dense and minimally processed foods.

Here are seven days of delicious plant-based dinner recipes that take 15 minutes or less to get on the table and will end your day on a high note.

Sunday: Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

In 10 minutes, you can have a plant-based and utterly satisfying grain bowl with little effort. Loaded with black beans and hummus for a plant-based protein and fiber boost, this dish certainly has some staying power. Using pre-made ingredients like hummus and pico de gallo saves some major time in the kitchen.

Monday: Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

Serve this easy yet incredibly flavorful chickpea curry over some microwaveable basmati rice for a well-rounded and plant-based dinner in 15 minutes flat. While this is a healthy and satisfying meal as is, feel free to add extra veggies like cauliflower or zucchini for even more fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Tuesday: Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

You won't even miss the meat when you make these Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos for your next taco night. These colorful tacos are just as fun to make as they are to eat! Pro tip: We recommend you make a double batch of the roasted veggies and enjoy the leftovers for lunch sometime this week.

Wednesday: Lentil Curry with Cauliflower Rice

This recipe embraces shortcuts like precooked lentils, a jarred curry sauce and a frozen cauliflower medley to help you prepare your dinner in 15 minutes (or less). This healthy plant-based dinner delivers a whopping 13 grams of fiber and 14 grams of protein per serving, so you're sure to feel satisfied all evening long.

Thursday: Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Eating a plant-based diet does not need to mean eliminating all animal proteins. Including seafood into your diet one or two times a week is a smart move for many people, as eating seafood is linked to outcomes like a reduced risk of developing heart disease and may even help you sleep more efficiently.

These Salmon-Stuffed Avocados are a super-simple dish to include in your dinnertime rotation. Using canned salmon allows you to enjoy your seafood without having to spend time cooking it up. Using heart-healthy avocados as a vessel gives your body extra nutrients like folate, magnesium and potassium.

Friday: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

While regular whole-wheat pasta is a healthy choice, using zucchini noodles (or zoodles) in this easy dinner means you instantly up your veggie intake for the day! And thanks to the shrimp, this lightened-up dinner still delivers 19 grams of filling protein.

Saturday: Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl

