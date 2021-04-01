How to Meal Prep for a Week of Easy 3-Ingredient Breakfasts for Diabetes

Set yourself up for a delicious week of diabetes-friendly breakfasts with just 15 minutes of hands-on prep time and less than a handful of ingredients.

Before you head into another week, consider setting aside just 15 minutes of hands-on time to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the next four days. Having breakfasts prepped and ready to eat means less time scrambling to throw something together in the morning and ensures you'll be starting the day off on the right foot. All of these breakfast ideas are diabetes-friendly, containing up to four carbohydrate servings each with plenty of fiber or protein (or both!) to help keep blood sugar stable throughout the morning. Plus, they keep saturated fat and sodium in check while still being totally satisfying and full of flavor.

With options like sheet-pan pancakes, chia pudding and frittata muffins, you won't believe how quick these are to assemble, or that they only require three main ingredients (not including basics like oil, salt and pepper). Get ready for a week of really delicious mornings!

3-Ingredient Bell Pepper Egg Cups

3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

A tasty way to add vegetables to breakfast, these simple baked bell pepper egg cups require just three main ingredients – bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese. They're simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to four days to reheat on-demand.

Make It Yourself:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking pan with cooking spray. Cut 4 bell peppers in half through the stem end. Remove the ribs and seeds. Place in the pan cut-side up and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Bake peppers for 15 minutes. Remove pan from oven and crack 1 egg into each pepper cup. Season eggs with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, then top each with ½ tablespoon shredded Mexican-style cheese. Return pan to oven and bake until whites are set, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove pan from oven and top with chopped fresh cilantro. Allow egg cups to cool, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave in 30-second increments until steaming.

Serves: 4 (2 egg cups per serving)

3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes

3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Using a high-protein pancake and waffle mix cuts down on prep time and bumps up the satiety factor in these convenient baked pancakes. Cut them into squares, stash them in the fridge, then reheat in the morning and top with syrup, chopped nuts and fresh berries.

Make It Yourself:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch pan or baking sheet with cooking spray, then line with parchment paper and spray again. In a large bowl, mash 2 overripe bananas. Whisk in 2 eggs, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Use a wooden spoon to fold in 2 cups high-protein pancake and waffle mix until just combined. Spread the batter in an even layer in the prepared pan. Transfer to oven and bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan for 3 minutes, then cut into 12 squares. Refrigerate pancake squares in an airtight container for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave and top with syrup, chopped nuts or fresh berries.

Serves: 4 (3 pancake squares per serving)

3-Ingredient Chia Chocolate Strawberry Breakfast Pudding

EW-3-Ing-Bfast-Diabetes_Chia-Chocolate-Strawberry-Breakfast-Pudding Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

This chia breakfast pudding is full of fiber and protein to keep you full for hours. Because they require at least 8 hours to chill, these pudding cups are perfect to prep-ahead for easy breakfasts all week. Top them off with dark chocolate chips before serving for breakfast that tastes like dessert.

Make It Yourself:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together 32 ounces low-fat strawberry kefir and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons chia seeds. Divide among 4 single-serving lidded glass jars or containers. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, and up to 4 days. When ready to serve, stir well and top each with 2 teaspoons mini dark chocolate chips.

Serves: 4

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine Smoothie

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine Smoothie Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

This simple smoothie is super refreshing and fruity thanks to a frozen tropical fruit blend and some tangerine juice. Kefir is the perfect swap for milk here, as it adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice. Feel free to add your favorite protein powder to bump up the staying power.

Make It Yourself:

In a blender, add 1 ½ cups frozen tropical fruit medley, 1 cup plain low-fat kefir and ½ cup tangerine juice. Blend until smooth; pour into a glass and serve immediately.

Serves: 1

3-Ingredient Sausage and Potato Frittata Muffins

3-Ingredient Sausage-Potato Frittata Muffins Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Breakfast-style pre-cooked chicken sausage and frozen hash browns are great shortcut ingredients in these perfectly portioned mini frittatas. They're quick to prep and ideal for make-ahead breakfasts all week. Look for frozen hash browns without added salt to keep sodium in check.

Make It Yourself:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 8 cups of a muffin pan liberally with nonstick cooking spray. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 3 sliced breakfast-style pre-cooked chicken sausages (about 3 ounces) and saute until golden brown, about 3 minutes; divide between the 8 muffin cups. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil to the pan, followed by 2 cups frozen shredded hash browns. Saute until golden brown and crispy, 7 to 8 minutes; divide between the 8 muffin cups. In a bowl, whisk together 6 eggs, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Pour over the sausage and potatoes. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until eggs are set. Serve topped with sliced green onions. Allow frittata muffins to cool, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave in 30-second increments until steaming.