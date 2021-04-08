In this 7-day plan, you'll find a week of delicious and simple anti-inflammatory recipes to help jump start your health journey and improve your confidence in the kitchen.

Anthocyanins, turmeric, omega-3 fatty acids, reservatrol—these are just some of the nutrients and compounds that come up when talking about the anti-inflammatory diet. Does it sound complicated? Definitely! But, it doesn't have to be so complex. At its core, the anti-inflammatory diet is a healthy Mediterranean-style diet with a focus on nutrient-dense foods and healthy fats, like salmon, avocado, nuts and olive oil. In this 7-day anti-inflammatory meal plan for beginners, we break down the foods to focus on and include a week of healthy, simple recipes with shorter ingredient lists, so you can realistically make them, even on the busiest of days.

If you're trying to lose weight, reducing inflammation and lowering calories can play a big role. We set this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lost weight, plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs.

What is the Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

The anti-inflammatory diet focuses on healthy fats, nutrient-dense foods, complex carbohydrates, legumes and plenty of fruits and vegetables. You won't see processed foods, excess added sugars, refined grains (like white bread and white flour), or red meat more than once or twice a week. The goal of this healthy diet is to reduce chronic inflammation in our body, which is linked to conditions like heart disease, diabetes and even some cancers.

The anti-inflammatory diet is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, another popular and healthy plan. Both diets focus on nutrient-dense foods, healthy fats and plenty of nutritious produce while limiting processed foods, red meat and added sugars. One small difference is the anti-inflammatory plan focuses on including fruits and vegetables specifically shown to reduce inflammation—such as dark leafy greens and blue and red fruits and vegetables, like cherries, pomegranates, berries and beets.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Focus On:

Blueberries, blackberries and raspberries

Cherries

Pomegranate

Beets

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Brussels sprouts

Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard)

Nuts and seeds, especially walnuts

Natural nut butters

Avocado

Olives and olive oil

Fish, especially salmon and tuna

Legumes (lentils, chickpeas and other beans)

Whole grains - quinoa, wheat bread, brown rice

Sweet potato

Eggs

Citrus fruits

Garlic, herbs and spices

Greek yogurt and kefir

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 serving Really Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (422 calories)

1 serving Hummus & Greek Salad

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (522 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 54 g protein, 147 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,073 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers for the A.M. snack, substitute Green Salad with Edamame & Beets at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium orange to breakfast, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack plus increase to 1/4 cup walnuts and add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh cherries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 85 g protein, 168 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,136 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and switch the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 3

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 serving Really Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (464 calories)

1 serving Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 58 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,648 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium orange to breakfast, 1 large pear to A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter.

Day 4

Sheet-Pan Mediterranean Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh cherries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (127 calories)

1 cup blackberries

5 dried walnut halves

Dinner (604 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 101 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,304 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast, reduce to 1/2 cup raspberries at the A.M. snack and switch the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack plus increase to 1/3 cup dried walnuts at the P.M. snack.

Day 5

Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 serving Really Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Dinner (582 calories)

1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

2 cups mixed greens

1/2 an avocado, sliced

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 59 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,441 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Switch the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the avocado at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 large pear plus increase to 25 almonds at the A.M. snack and increase to 1 whole avocado at dinner.

Day 6

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh cherries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (440 calories)

1 serving Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,478 calories, 72 g protein, 169 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,439 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1 medium orange to the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms Image zoom

Breakfast (333 calories)

1 serving Really Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Dinner (586 calories)

1 serving Provençal Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

2 cups mixed greens

1/2 an avocado, sliced

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 54 g protein, 180 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,094 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the avocado at dinner.