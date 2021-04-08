Simple 30-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan For Summer

In this 30 day plan, you'll find a month of simple recipes—many on the grill—so you can spend less time thinking about what to eat and more time outside enjoying the sunshine.

For many of us, summer means a more relaxed schedule and spending as much time outside as possible. In this 30-day meal plan, we aim to simplify the meal routine while enjoying the best seasonal produce of summer. Over the next month, you'll spend more time grilling instead of standing over a stove and find recipes with shorter ingredient lists to get dinner on the table (or patio!) in a flash. Summer lends itself to simplicity because the fruits and vegetables are so tasty this time of year, there's not a lot of prep-work or seasoning needed.

If you're following this plan for weight loss, we set the calorie level at 1,500 per day, which is a level where most people lose weight, plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs.

Tips to Simplify Your Meal Routine:

Plan Ahead: spending some time at the beginning of the week roughly planning what you'll have for each meal can make a huge difference if you're trying to eat healthier. It tends to reduce impulsive takeout dinners plus you won't have to ask the dreaded "what should I cook for dinner?" question daily. In this plan, we mapped out 30-days but if that feels overwhelming, then start with planning just a few days at time and go from there.

Shop with a List: if you plan a few meals ahead of time and make a grocery list, you'll avoid several back-and-forth trips to the store for one or two items. Plus, shopping with a list tends to save money because we're less likely to impulse buy.

Include No-Cook Meals: summer is a great time for no-cook meals. Pantry staples, like canned beans, over some greens can make an awesome and quick lunch. Because summer produce is so fresh and delicious, it's perfect for simple and easy meals.

Stock Your Pantry: a well-stocked pantry is so helpful if you're trying to quickly get a meal on the table. Canned beans, whole grains like quinoa and brown rice plus an array of herbs and spices are the staples of many basic meals.

Consider a CSA: Community-Supported Agriculture, or CSA's, are an excellent way to support your local farmer, up your produce intake and enjoy seasonal fruits and vegetables. Some CSA's pre-select your haul for the week while others have you choose your produce to take home. Either way, you'll always have access to local produce and won't have to constantly wonder what's in season.

Week 1

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Prepare Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for breakfast throughout this week. Freeze 4 servings to have later this month.

Day 1

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (268 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (380 calories)

1 serving Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

½ cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 87 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,216 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snacks and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, add ¼ cup dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (287 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (282 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (483 calories)

1 serving Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 77 g protein, 158 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,223 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 3

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (282 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (163 calories)

1 medium peach

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (449 calories)

1 serving Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 68 g protein, 147 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,302 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the A.M. snack plus omit the peach at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 3 Tbsp. walnuts at the A.M. snack, add 1 large pear to lunch, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 4

Breakfast (287 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (234 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (584 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 81 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,514 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and omit the Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add ¼ cup dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Day 5

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (275 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (383 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 92 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,483 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the A.M. snack and reduce to 20 almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 6

Breakfast (287 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (248 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

½ cup blueberries

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (459 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 89 g protein, 133 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,305 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie to breakfast plus increase to ¾ cup yogurt and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (268 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

P.M. Snack (135 calories)

1 plum

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (439 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 83 g protein, 126 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,671 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 large pear to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at A.M. snack, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Week 2

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.

Day 8

Breakfast (320 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 plum

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (409 calories)

1 serving Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,524 calories, 97 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 86 g fat, 944 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 1 ½ Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 9

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

P.M. Snack (215 calories)

½ cup raspberries

14 dried walnut halves

Dinner (391 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 89 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,224 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce to 6 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, add 1 medium peach to lunch, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 10

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

P.M. Snack (324 calories)

1 cup blackberries

20 dried walnut halves

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 83 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,100 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 5 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack and omit the baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 peach to breakfast, add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 11

Breakfast (320 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (270 calories)

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

P.M. Snack (135 calories)

1 plum

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (418 calories)

1 serving Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 82 g protein, 128 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,151 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and omit the almonds at the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack, increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 12

Breakfast (320 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

P.M. Snack (237 calories)

1 plum

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (518 calories)

1 serving Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus to have for lunch on Days 13 & 14.

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 96 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 77 g fat, 811 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 13

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (518 calories)

1 serving Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (408 calories)

1 serving Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 83 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,270 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie, reduce to ½ cup blackberries at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to ½ cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 30 almonds to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 14

Breakfast (320 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 medium peach, sliced

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (165 calories)

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (518 calories)

1 serving Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (412 calories)

1 serving Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 98 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,027 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to ½ cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add ⅓ cup almonds to the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Week 3

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19. Prepare Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 16 through 20.

Day 15

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (274 calories)

⅓ cup dried walnut halves

1 medium peach

Dinner (405 calories)

1 serving Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

½ cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 83 g protein, 109 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 85 g fat, 1,452 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce to 8 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 16

Breakfast (321 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (293 calories)

1 cup blackberries

30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (432 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 84 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,439 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack, increase to 40 almonds at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 17

Breakfast (321 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

A.M. Snack (253 calories)

¾ cup blackberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (499 calories)

1 serving Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 92 g protein, 140 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,697 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at breakfast and omit the almonds at the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 30 almonds to the A.M. snack and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 18

Breakfast (321 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

A.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (167 calories)

1cup blackberries

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (584 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 93 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,932 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack and omit the Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast plus add 30 almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 19

Breakfast (321 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (277 calories)

1 cup blueberries

25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (413 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 77 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,582 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast plus add 30 almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 20

Breakfast (321 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

A.M. Snack (237 calories)

1 plum

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (495 calories)

1 serving Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 74 g protein, 148 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1,705 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to ½ cup yogurt at breakfast, omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and switch the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ¼ cup almonds to the P.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 21

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (383 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (449 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 67 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 94 g fat, 1,443 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium peach.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Week 4

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.

Day 22

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (270 calories)

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 79 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,359 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 23

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (129 calories)

1 cup raspberries

5 dried walnut halves

Dinner (507 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 82 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,562 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast, omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack and substitute 1 cup steamed broccoli for the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 24

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (167 calories)

1 cup blackberries

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 86 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,096 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to ½ cup raspberries at the A.M. snack, change the P.M. snack to ¼ cup sliced cucumbers and omit the baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt to breakfast, add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack and increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack.

Day 25

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (167 calories)

1 cup blackberries

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (421 calories)

1 serving Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 78 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,405 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie, reduce to ½ cup raspberries at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to ¼ cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅔ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt to breakfast, add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack and increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the P.M. snack.

Day 26

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (129 calories)

1 cup raspberries

5 dried walnut halves

Lunch (514 calories)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (418 calories)

1 serving Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 70 g protein, 172 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,537 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast, reduce to ½ cup raspberries at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to ⅓ cup walnuts at the A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to lunch and add ⅓ cup almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 27

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (163 calories)

1 medium peach

8 dried walnut halves

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 plum

P.M. Snack (272 calories)

⅓ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 83 g protein, 122 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,381 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 peach.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 1 plum to P.M. snack and add a 2-oz. slice of whole-wheat baguette to dinner.

Day 28

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Lunch (364 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 (5-oz.) container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 plum

P.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (595 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Vegetarian Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers to have for lunch on Days 29 & 30.

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 85 g protein, 173 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,384 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to ⅔ cup yogurt at the P.M. snack and omit the Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add ⅓ cup almonds to the A.M. snack and add ⅓ cup walnuts to the P.M. snack.

Week 5

Day 29

Breakfast (287 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (408 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

¼ cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

¾ cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 75 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 65 g fat, 762 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 peach.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 30

Breakfast (287 calories)

1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (408 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (540 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 69 g protein, 150 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,259 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 15 almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.