10 Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss You Can Buy on Amazon, According to a Dietitian

These packaged foods make sure you'll always have a healthy option on hand to help you keep cravings at bay and eat to meet your goals.

Losing weight may feel tough and overwhelming, but there are some small and simple steps that add up to big results. Getting ahead of hunger by having a snack is a great way to help you distribute your food intake more evenly throughout the day so you don't show up to dinner ravenous and overeat. But you don't have to make everything from scratch or eat only whole unprocessed foods (seriously, who has the time?). Luckily, packaged foods can be healthy, especially if you know what to look for. We searched Amazon for healthy snacks that can help you meet your weight-loss goals. Each snack is packed with protein and fiber, which is an important combination for weight loss as it helps keep you full for longer. Energy needs are so individual and vary day to day, but almost all of our picks under 200 calories. Having nutritious snacks at the ready can help set you up for success, and you can get these without even leaving your home.

10 Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss You Can Buy on Amazon

In no particular order, here are ten healthy snacks for weight loss that can be bought on Amazon.

skinnypop SkinnyPop Original Popped Popcorn $13.91 SHOP IT Amazon

When we talk about snacks that help with weight loss, popcorn comes out on top. It's actually a whole grain and is high in fiber while being low in calories. This means you can enjoy it and feel like it's filling you up without eating many calories. These SkinnyPop Originals have only 100 calories per bag, while boasting 2 grams of fiber. They are also lower in sodium and fat, with only 45mg and 6g respectively. This pack of 30 will keep your snack drawer full for less than $14.

snacking avos Earnest Eats Snacking Avocado $26.84 SHOP IT Amazon

Snacking Avocados may sound different, but they are a great allergen-friendly snack. Their simple ingredient list includes avocados, citrus juice and salt. Simple as that. The avocados are freeze-dried, which makes them crunchy and shelf stable. They are gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free and soy-free while also containing 7 grams of fiber and only 160 calories per bag. Dip them in hummus or salsa for a nutrition boost. Beyond snacking, they make great salad toppers.

power up Power Up Trail Mix Gourmet Nut Bag $4 ( $4.98 save 20% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Nuts are packed with protein and healthy fats to keep you full. When paired with the dried fruit in this trail mix, they get a fiber boost and some extra vitamins and minerals. This Power Up trail mix is a perfect afternoon snack to help keep cravings at bay between meals.

jerky Chef's Cut Ultimate Sampler - Biltong, Beef, Chicken, Turkey $38.5 SHOP IT Amazon

Jerky is packed with protein and lower in calories for a super satisfying snack that tastes hearty while being weight-loss friendly. Chef's Cut also makes biltong air-dried jerky with zero added sugar and simple ingredients to help you stay full and meet your goals.

terra chips Terra Original Vegetable Chips with Sea Salt $26.98 SHOP IT Amazon

Upgrade your standard potato chip with Terra Chips. They are made with real veggies and go beyond potatoes to include root vegetables like parsnip, taro and yuca. Each bag contains 150 calories and 3g of fiber with only 115mg sodium. These are a nice way to satisfy your potato chip craving, without going overboard on portion size and getting the added nutrients of different vegetables.

sabra Sabra Classic Hummus Cups $78.31 SHOP IT Amazon

Hummus is high in fiber and delivers plant-based protein. It is great paired with whole-grain crackers or veggies for a delicious afternoon snack. These Sabra Classic Hummus packets are the perfect size for a lunchbox. Though $78 is expensive, you can get a pack of 48 delivered to your door for only $1.63 per serving. Otherwise, be sure to grab some hummus the next time you go grocery shopping, or whip up some homemade hummus for dipping.

breakfast bars OVER EASY Breakfast Bars $24.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Over Easy Breakfast Bars are a perfect snack for any time of day. Each bar has 9g of protein and 7g of fiber, two important nutrients for weight loss. They have a simple ingredients list so you know what you are eating. They are great paired with milk or a piece of fruit for breakfast on-to-go as well.

safe catch Safe Catch Canned Wild Albacore Tuna Fish $42.99 SHOP IT Amazon

You may think of tuna as a lunch or dinner food, but it is great as a high-protein snack as well. Top crackers with tuna or make tuna salad lettuce wraps for a super-nutritious and quick snack. Safe Catch uses sustainably sourced fish (check out their other products like mackerel as well) and test every fish for its mercury levels to make sure their customers get a safe product.

almonds SKINNYDIPPED Fan Favorites Almond Variety Pack $26.81 SHOP IT Amazon

Skinny Dipped Almonds taste like dessert with the nutrition of a healthy snack. Almonds are a healthy snack for weight loss on their own, but these are dusted with flavor to make them a snack you crave. This variety pack includes Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Lemon Bliss and Super Dark Sea Salt to help you keep snack time interesting. With only 6g of sugar and 5g of protein and 2g of fiber, these are a sweet snack you can feel good about.

rice cake minis Lundberg Organic Sea Salt Rice Cake Minis $23.39 SHOP IT Amazon

Rice cakes are a snack that is just as healthy as it is versatile. These Lundberg Organic Sea Salt Rice Cakes are pre-seasoned and perfect for snacking with 2g of protein and 1g of fiber per serving. Pair rice cakes with hummus, peanut butter, cheese, guacamole or more to elevate their flavor and nutrition.

