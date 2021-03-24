5 Ways to Flush Out Excess Sodium from Your Body

If you've eaten too much salt and you're feeling puffy and bloated, here's how to safely get rid of extra sodium in your body.

Most people have a love-hate relationship with salt. It tastes great, and sodium is needed to help our bodies function properly. However, too much sodium can cause serious health concerns such as increased risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. To help prevent these problems from occurring, let's discuss a few ways to flush out excess sodium from your body if you've eaten too much salt.

Why Your Body Needs Sodium

Sodium, or salt, is commonly used to add flavor to foods, but it has several other uses that can contribute to your overall health. Sodium is needed to help muscles properly contract and relax, and it's necessary for the regulation of fluid in your kidneys to help prevent dehydration. Research shows that sodium is an essential nutrient involved in the maintenance of normal cellular homeostasis and in the regulation of fluid and electrolyte balance.

How Much Sodium Should You Eat?

The majority of sodium comes from the foods that we eat. This includes processed foods and foods eaten at most restaurants. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, Americans should consume less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day as part of a healthy diet regimen, but the majority of adults eat more than 3,400 mg of sodium each day. Consuming too much sodium can bring about some serious health concerns, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

How to Flush Out Excess Sodium from Your Body

Flushing out excess sodium from your body can be easily done with a few dietary and lifestyle changes, starting with the suggestions listed below.

Drink More Water

Hydration is extremely important. Consuming more water can help to flush the excess sodium from your body and remove waste from your kidneys. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, daily fluid intake recommendations vary by age, sex, pregnancy, and breastfeeding status. Although there is no exact recommendation for how much plain water adults and youth should drink daily, it is recommended that adults and kids should try to increase their water intake by consuming foods that may contain water, beverages like unsweetened tea or seltzer and, of course, drinking plain water.

Increase Your Potassium Intake

Potassium plays an important role in maintaining fluid balance. Consuming foods that contain potassium, such as potatoes and avocados, can help to control blood pressure by reducing the effects of sodium and helping to remove it out of the body. According to the American Heart Association, most women should get 2,600 milligrams of potassium a day and men 3,400 milligrams a day, but most adults tend to get a lot less than that on a daily basis.

Eat More Parsley

Parsley is commonly used as a garnish, but it's also known for its ability to help cleanse the kidneys. Our kidneys play an important role in detoxing our bodies, and they are also responsible for filtering excess salt out of the blood stream. Parsley helps to stimulate the removal of toxins by means of urination. You can incorporate parsley into your daily diet regimen by including it in savory recipes, smoothies, and tea. Here are some delicious ways to cook with fresh parsley.

Get Moving

Increasing your physical activity is a great way to rid the body of any excess sodium. Exercising causes your body to shed a combination of water and salt. Because of this natural process, you should always drink water while working out to help prevent dehydration or a more serious health condition called hyponatremia. Hyponatremia can occur if your body is not receiving enough fluids and, as a result, cause your body to retain salt.

Put Down the Salt Shaker

When preparing or eating foods, try to resist the urge to add in additional salt. Using herbs and spices are a great way to add in extra flavor without increasing the sodium content. Another way to reduce your sodium intake is to limit the consumption of processed and packaged foods, cook more at home and buy lower-sodium versions of your favorite foods whenever possible.

The Bottom Line