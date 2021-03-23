The Best Trader Joe's Snack for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Trader Joe's has the greatest snacks. And while you could probably browse TJ's aisles for hours in search of the latest finds, you could also take a handy nudge from the stars. According to your zodiac sign and your personality, there might be certain foods you will be more inclined to enjoy. Whether it's a sweet granola bar, crunchy almonds or flavored fish, here's the snack you should toss in your cart the next time you head to Trader Joe's. Here, Ashley McFarland, astrologer and founder of Shift + Shine, gives her recommendations.

Best Trader Joe's Snack for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Protein Bars

McFarland says, "Aries energy is connected to the archetype of the warrior, and they have this fiery energy that can step up to the plate and get things done." As an Aries you are a busy bee and you're going to need a snack that will keep you satiated. These Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Protein Bars pack 10 grams of protein to keep you full on the go.

Taurus: Popcorn with Herbs & Spices

Taurus energy is earthy, comfortable and stable. They prefer the finer things in life, and typically have a "quality over quantity" mentality. McFarland adds, "They like their bubbles and don't want something unknown or too far out of the box, so this Popcorn with Spices and Herbs is simple, healthy, decadent and the perfect accoutrement to their fancy glass of wine."

Gemini: Everything But the Gluten Crackers

McFarland says, "Geminis like a little bit of this and a little bit of that; they are known for their duality and versatility." These Everything but the Gluten Crackers are filled with an array of seeds and seasonings, so you truly get the best of all worlds in one crispy and healthy bite.

Cancer: Chocolate Hummus

"Cancers are emotional, nurturing and want everyone to feel at home, and they are the 'mama bears' of the zodiac," McFarland says. Being a mama can be tough and sometimes they need to end the day with something comforting and sweet. This Chocolate Hummus is the perfect way to indulge while still getting in some good nutrition!

Leo: Organic Salsa

Leo energy is fiery, passionate, confident and generous. McFarland says, "This Organic Salsa is spicy and healthy, and [it's] the perfect dip for any Leo to share with their pack." Pair this delicious salsa with fresh veggies or multigrain tortilla chips for a healthy snack.

Virgo: Cauliflower Crisps

"Virgos are known for being the health-conscious sign of the zodiac. They pay extra attention to their physical and mental health, while also being structured and service-oriented," McFarland says. These gluten-free Cauliflower Crisps are pretty healthy (the first ingredient is actually cauliflower!) and are perfect for dipping.

Libra: Organic Dehydrated Carrots of Many Colors

Libras love balance and beauty, and they want to fuel their bodies with healthy foods that will keep them in their best shape. "This crunchy and savory snack is the best of both worlds and will make sure they are adhering to a balanced diet while they munch on a very aesthetically pleasing treat," McFarland says.

Scorpio: Trail Mix Crackers

McFarland says, "Scorpios are magnetic, private, intense and deep with many layers." These crackers are layered with all of the goodness that you would find in loose trail mix. "Scorpios will eat this up and perhaps not want to share the secret of where they got it from," she jokes.

Sagittarius: Avocado Tzatziki Dip

Sagittarius energy is limitless, optimistic and worldly. "They love to travel, explore and try anything new. This Avocado Tzatziki Dip is healthy with all the good fats and will make them feel like they are vacationing," McFarland says.

Capricorn: Bazaar Basket Snack Mix

Capricorns are wise, reserved, ambitious and all about getting the job done. "This Bazaar Basket Snack Mix is the perfect thing to keep Capricorns satisfied and hard at work," McFarland says, since they can stash the bag in their desk drawer or car for convenient snacking.

Aquarius: Almond Butter Almonds

Aquarius energy is unique, innovative and progressive. These Almond Butter Almonds are easy to pack on the go and they have a bold, double-almond flavor. McFarland says, "These humanitarians like to beat to their own drum and this snack is different and delicious."

Pisces: Sesame Crusted Hardwood Smoked Ahi Tuna