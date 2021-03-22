Over 63,000 Reviewers Swear by This Cushion to Relieve Their Back Pain

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether the aching is caused by your work-from-home set up, hours spent traveling in the car or chronic back pain you can't seem to remedy, this $40 seat cushion is money well spent.

Although there have been lots of changes this past year, one thing that has been consistent is that many of us are spending more time sitting in front of screens. Having to pivot to working from home might mean you are using a less ergonomic work setup (makeshift standing desk from a stack of books, anyone?) and I'd be lying if I said this shift didn't leave me with a sore back—and I'm not alone in this. Whether you're working from home, have a job where you're in the car for extended periods of time or are experiencing chronic back pain for some other reason, the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion is here to help. And with thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, it'll be the best $40 you've spent in a while.

seat cushion Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $39.95 SHOP IT Amazon

The Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion is made from pure memory foam that uses your body's heat to shape the curves of the seat. It is lightweight and portable, so you can stay comfortable wherever you go, whether it's the office, your car or an airplane. The "U" shape design of the cushion is made to relieve sciatic nerve discomfort and lower back pain by distributing your weight evenly for better support.

Plus, the cover is removable and washable for easy cleaning, which is nice. And to top it all off, this product has a lifetime replacement policy, so you can get a free replacement if you find something's wrong with your cushion.

From truck drivers to office workers, over 63,000 people on Amazon rave about this product. One reviewer said, "I have been using the seat pillow for 2 weeks now, and it has done what it advertises. It has reduced pain, held up well, and maintained its shape." Another person wrote, "This has made driving for 11+ hours heaven! I would go to the end of the world to say how much this has changed my days!".