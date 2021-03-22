This 3-Ingredient Cocktail from Trader Joe's Is Perfect for Spring

A surefire way to cure a case of the Mondays, or the cloudy days, or the wow-it's-been-a-year-of-this-pandemic days, in our humble opinion? A virtual happy hour with friends or family.

Let's face it: Sometimes only a good laugh—or cry—with loved ones over a refreshing drink (alcohol optional, and in moderation of course) is the best way to brighten the mood. But on the days we crave those catch-up seshes most, we often lack motivation, well, the most.

Instead of turning to a La Croix, kombucha, or canned cocktail next time we're in one of those moods, we're going to stir together this super-easy spring cocktail. Add just 2 ingredients to your Trader Joe's shopping list, round up some vodka and you can join us. Cheers to that!

Created by Instagram all-star Shannon from @traderjoesobsessed, this drink calls for:

Trader Joe's Sparkling Black Tea made with just black tea, peach juice, citric acid and ascorbic acid.

made with just black tea, peach juice, citric acid and ascorbic acid. Trader Joe's Original Lemonade , or for a lower-sugar alternative, try Trader Joe's calorie-free Seltzer with a Splash Flavored with Lemon and Ginger Juice.

, or for a lower-sugar alternative, try Trader Joe's calorie-free Seltzer with a Splash Flavored with Lemon and Ginger Juice. Tito's Vodka ($21.49 for 750 milliliters, Drizly) or your favorite spirit. We think bourbon or rum would also taste incredible! (In fact, TJ's has a Sparkling Sweet Tea & Bourbon Cocktail recipe that sounds delicious.)

To make Shannon's Sparkling Spiked Peach Arnold Palmer, it's as simple as 1, 2, 3, she says.

"I just added the whole can of peach black tea (my fave and has the perfect amount of sweetness), ¼ cup of lemonade and a shot of vodka 👏🏻 over ice with a generous squeeze of a Meyer lemon 🍋," Shannon explains.

In the original format, this refreshing 3-ingredient drink has 141 calories and 8 ½ grams of sugar. Substitute ¼ cup of that lemon-ginger seltzer for the lemonade and your cocktail will clock in at 113 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Skip the vodka for a non-alcoholic mixed drink and you'll slash another 98 calories. Any variation you choose, not too shabby for a sparkling, springy beverage that can be yours in about 30 seconds.