Including a brand-new creamy option that will take your falafel and shawarma to the next level!

Whether you're lactose intolerant or vegan, eschewing regular cheese and ice cream can surely be a challenge. But what might be hardest of all is navigating all the creamy dips.

From pimiento cheese and spinach-artichoke to queso and buffalo chicken dip, many appetizer MVPs start with cheese, milk or cream cheese. But as he's done many times before, Joe has our back. Trader Joe, that is, and the brand even launched a new dairy-free dip to join the rest of the squad.

Read on for the scoop about the newest addition to the dip case at Trader Joe's, plus more mouthwatering dairy-free dips you can score while you're stocking up.

The 5 Best Dairy-Free Dips at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

1. Dairy-Free Tzatziki

First mentioned in a January episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, this Mediterranean dip is just now hitting store shelves. Both the seasoning and the dairy-free cream cheese base of the tzatziki earned rave reviews during staff tasting panels, reports Amy Gaston-Morales, category manager of deli, fresh beverage, meat, meatless protein and seafood. "Everybody agreed they tasted better or exactly the same as the full dairy version," Gaston-Morales says. We already have our crudités and Falafel Waffles ready for dunking.

2. Organic Creamy Cashew Fiesta Dip

Similar to a vegan queso, this low-calorie dip begins with cashews and a variety of veggies (including potatoes, carrots, onions, green chile peppers, jalapeño peppers and tomato paste). "It's a savory, slightly tangy Fiesta Dip with a craveably creamy consistency! It's rich and 'cheesy,' though there's no actual cheese to be found," Trader Joe's staff share on their website. Try it with corn chips or carrot sticks.

3. Dill Pickle Hummus

In food trends that just. keep. going. (find this filed next to avocado toast, cauliflower everything and everything bagel seasoning), pickle flavor inspires one of the bestselling hummus recipes at Trader Joe's. Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil and the other usual hummus fixings are in the mix, but turmeric, onion, garlic and dill separate this dairy-free dip from its hummus competitors.

Trader Joe's employees explain, "Dill Pickle Hummus may look like typical hummus on the outside, but every scoop delivers the terrific taste of pickles—albeit minus the crunch!" Add the crunch back in by scooping it up with some cucumber slices.

4. Vegan Kale, Cashew and Basil Pesto

Part pasta sauce, part dip, this pine nut pesto is one of 21 Trader Joe's products employees can't live without per their latest staff survey. Unlike other pestos that contain Parmesan cheese (which is not vegan or vegetarian), this 100% vegan pesto is made with kale, cashew butter, basil, olive oil, lemon juice, water, garlic, salt and pepper—and nothing else. "The kale gives the pesto some serious depth, the basil infuses it with freshness, and the cashew butter lends it enough creaminess," Trader Joe's staff say. Scoop it up with toasted crostini, crackers or bell pepper strips.

5. Zhoug Sauce

Another versatile dip/sauce/spread, zhoug (pronounced ZOOg) has "been likened to 'Middle Eastern pesto,' but we think that description shortchanges the originality of this spicy, fragrant, fabulously flavorful culinary creation," Trader Joe's employees rave. With just enough kick by way of jalapeño peppers and chile flakes and loads of flavor from cilantro, garlic, cardamom and cumin seeds, we can confirm that zhoug is exceptional with warm pita wedges, lavash and any veggies you have kicking around your refrigerator.