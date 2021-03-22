The #1 Product to Help You Fall Asleep and Stay Asleep, According to a Sleep Expert

A bad night's sleep can really mess with your day and after consecutive nights of poor sleep, it can start to take an even more severe toll on your health. Whether it's falling asleep that you have trouble with, staying asleep throughout the night or a mix of both, it's hard to function when you're not getting sufficient shut-eye. We asked sleep medicine specialist, Scott Leibowitz, M.D., DABSM, FAASM, how he beats bedtime issues like this and his secret is this cozy eye mask that completely blocks out light and also has built-in speakers to play white noise.

This sleep mask has over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon and with an affordable $23 price tag, it seems like a no-brainer if you're someone who struggles with sleep. While there are some things you can do to help yourself get a better night's sleep (like skipping screen time before bed and cutting down on alcohol consumption), those don't always work. And sometimes sleep is stunted because of stress or a medical condition that's totally out of your control. What's nice about this mask is that it doesn't require any major lifestyle changes to work—simply put it on at bedtime and let it do it's magic.

Liebowitz shared, "For me is extremely soothing and helps with falling asleep and falling back asleep should I wake during the night." The adjustable velcro straps means you can secure the mask comfortably to your head and the soft fabric not only feels soothing on your eyes but it also completely blocks out light. This is especially helpful if you find yourself waking up at the crack of dawn with the sun, if your partner is up earlier or later than you and needs a light on to see, or if you work night shifts and sleep during the day.

The built-in Bluetooth speakers make this sleep mask even more special. It uses the latest Bluetooth technology for high-quality soothing sounds all night long. You can pair an iPhone, iPad or Andriod device to the sleep mask and play whatever you want, whether it's a guided meditation, white noise or even a snoozy podcast. The speakers themselves are small enough that you won't feel them pressing into your ear if you're a side sleeper. And you can move them around in the mask to fit your ears perfectly. This mask uses a USB cable for charging and needs only 2 to 2 1/2 hours of charging to last a full 9 hours.

If you have a tough time sleeping when you're on the road, you may want to pick up one of these masks for future trips. We all know how hard it can be to fall asleep on a flight or in the car but this mask can help. The cloth fabric can be removed and washed so you can easily keep your eye mask clean.