White Claw Just Launched Four New Boozy Iced Teas—and They Only Have 100 Calories

While spring is just beginning, my mind is already jumping ahead to summer and warm days spent relaxing on the beach. And one of my favorite parts of summer is enjoying a cold, refreshing beverage in the hot sun. And now I know exactly what I'm packing in my cooler, thanks to White Claw and their new Hard Seltzer Iced Teas.

White Claw's new Hard Seltzer Iced Teas are the perfect blend of my two favorite drinks: carbonated water and iced tea, but with an alcoholic twist. The combination of carbonated water, brewed black tea and alcohol create one beverage with four fruity flavors: mango, lemon, peach and raspberry.

These canned cocktails are perfect for serving at any outdoor gathering. If you're a fan of spiked iced tea cocktails, White Claw is a much healthier option. Compared to an Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, which has twice as many calories and 26 grams of sugar, White Claw's Hard Seltzer Iced Tea has just 100 calories, 35 milligrams of sodium and 1 gram of added sugar per 12-ounce can. Plus, they're gluten-free and contain 5% ABV (about the same as a light beer).