Are Rice Cakes a Healthy Snack? Here's What a Dietitian Says

When you are thinking of simple, healthy snacks, rice cakes are probably one of the foods that come to mind. They are shelf-stable, crunchy and versatile, making them a great go-to food in a pinch. But are they actually healthy? Here is a dietitian's perspective on if rice cakes are actually healthy, plus nutritious topping ideas to elevate them.

Pictured Recipe: Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter

Rice Cake Nutrition

Rice cakes are low in calories and sodium, with a modest amount of a few nutrients. They have 14 grams of carbs per two cakes, making them low-carb by EatingWell standards. Here is the nutrition information for two standard-sized brown rice cakes:

70 calories

1.5g protein

0.6g fat

14.4g carbohydrates

0.5g fiber

45mg sodium

53mg potassium (2% of RDA)

25mg magnesium (8% of RDA)

67mg phosphorus (10% of RDA)

Are Rice Cakes Healthy?

In short, yes, rice cakes are a healthy snack. They are simple and allergen-friendly, so you can enjoy them if you are gluten-free, nut-free or soy-free. They contain no animal products, making them perfect for vegans and vegetarians too. From a nutrition perspective, rice cakes are low in calories and nutrients so they are best when paired with other foods to help round out your snack. While brown rice cakes are technically a whole grain, they don't offer much by way of fiber. Choose whichever type of rice you prefer or mix it up with a variety pack. Rice cakes can also be stored on the shelf and are an affordable option from many grocers, so they are perfect if you are on a budget.

Healthy Rice Cake Snacks

To make the most of your rice cakes, add toppings packed with protein, fiber and healthy fats. We have recipes like Rice Cakes with Fire Jelly and Mini Rice-Cake Stack, but here are some other simple topping ideas for snack inspiration.

Peanut Butter & Sliced Banana

Peanut Butter & Honey or Jelly

Guacamole or Sliced Avocados with a Pinch of Salt

Slice of Cheese and/or Slice of Turkey

Cream Cheese & Smoked Salmon

Hummus & Cucumbers

Pizza Sauce, Cheese & Pizza Toppings

Brie Cheese & Apple Slices

Cream Cheese & Strawberries

Refried Beans & Salsa

Bottom Line