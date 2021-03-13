ThePrep: 400-Calorie High-Protein Dinners for Spring

A week of healthy, high-protein dinners that clock in right around 400 calories to help you feel your best, while delivering all our favorite spring flavors.

Eating more protein not only helps to keep us feeling satisfied after a meal, but also helps build healthy cells, repair ones that are damaged and keep your immune system in tip-top shape. Combine that with 400-calorie dinners and you have yourself a week of healthy, wholesome meals. These healthy high-protein dinners deliver at least 14 grams of protein at each meal and clock in right around 400 calories per serving to help you feel your best all week long.

Your Meal Plan

Lemon is on my mind come springtime, which is why you'll see plenty of citrus-spiked dinners in this week's menu, like Monday's Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil and Thursday's Lemon Chicken Pasta. These bright and delightful dinners scream "spring" and are sure to satisfy, thanks to all that protein. Tuesday's simple Pea Soup is another winner that delivers 17 grams of protein! This light dinner gets paired with a simple salad topped with my new favorite dressing—Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette. Whenever I have this vinaigrette in my fridge, I'm way more likely to serve myself a salad for lunch or dinner. It's just so good!

Since we set our clocks forward on Sunday for daylight saving time, we'll get an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, which means I'll be firing up the grill more often! Friday's Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki is another grilled recipe, and a delicious one to close out this week of tasty, protein-packed meals.

Sunday: One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake with 1 slice whole-wheat baguette (422 calories, 30 grams protein)

Tuesday: Pea Soup with mixed greens topped with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (425 calories, 19 grams protein)

Wednesday: Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls (429 calories, 30 grams protein)

Thursday: Lemon Chicken Pasta with 1 slice whole-wheat baguette (420 calories, 30 grams protein)

Big-Batch Breakfast

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. It'll be especially great for this coming week, as I'm trying to walk more in the mornings before work, and having breakfast already made means I won't have to rush.

Get the Recipe: Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Treat Yourself

I picked up a bunch of gorgeous blood oranges from the store this week and will be enjoying them with breakfast, as snacks and—maybe the best way to enjoy them—as margaritas. While this Blood Orange Margarita looks fancy, it's really easy to make. The recipe serves six, but feel free to adjust up or down.