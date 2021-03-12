5 Beauty Products That Will Make You Look Like You’re Aging in Reverse

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No anti-aging product can totally promise a fountain of youth— but these 5 picks can sure help you look great for your years.

Humans have stopped at pretty much nothing to find the secret to foiling Father Time. Cleopatra famously took donkey-milk baths. The ancient Romans employed crocodile-dung facials. This curated collection of youth-boosters is infinitely more science-based—offering advanced formulations and technologies for results that rival pricey in-office treatments and prescriptions. So worth it.

5 Best Anti-Aging Beauty Products

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer

The extra-small collagen molecules in Olay's newcomer can more easily penetrate the skin to help restore its youthful structure and bounce. It's also fortified with vitamin B3 and hydrating snow mushroom extract, which draws and holds moisture in the skin. And, unlike many anti-aging creams, it's silky and light, not sticky. ($29; target.com)

Botanics Radiant Youth Hydrating Eye Cream

The ginkgo leaf extract (an antioxidant that has been shown to have potent anti-aging powers) and hyaluronic acid (a molecule that cushions and lubricates tissue) in this weightless cream infuse the delicate eye area with hydration and make fine lines and dark circles much less noticeable. Oh, and don't be put off by the word acid. It's a perfectly gentle ingredient. ($19; botanicsusa.com)

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum

This spa-grade serum has a high concentration of vitamin C and peptides—amino acids that studies suggest can boost collagen production and fend off wrinkles. It's designed to brighten your complexion, make dark spots less visible and increase skin's elasticity. It's also vegan and cruelty-free. ($27; ultabeauty.com)

PMD Clean Body

An investment for sure, but this high-tech shower gadget can perform a trifecta of body care, thanks to multiple attachments. It deep cleanses and exfoliates—vibrating at 7,000 times a minute to more effectively slough off the outermost layer of skin than any loofah could. Regular exfoliation may trigger your body to produce collagen, boosting firmness and tone. It also buffs away calluses and massages, too. ($159; dermstore.com)

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo