I Want These $20 Herb Planters from Le Creuset in Every Color

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

I'm a huge fan of Le Creuset cookware. It's beautiful and heirloom-quality, but not terribly high-maintenance: It can withstand high temperatures on the stove and in the oven, resists scratches from metal tools and can even be tossed in the dishwasher. Not to mention, it lasts for years and is beautiful enough that it can be brought right from the stove to the table (with a trivet underneath, of course).

The only downside? Le Creuset pieces can be an investment. If you've been eyeing a Le Creuset Dutch oven, but haven't quite wanted to pull the trigger (because, hello, $360), there's a new way to dip your toes in the Le Creuset pool for the price of a few lattes: Le Creuset's Herb Planters.

Herb Planter with Tray $20 SHOP IT Le Creuset

These adorable little planters are perfect for a windowsill or kitchen herb garden, and they're just $20 each. Each one comes with a 4-inch pot with a hole in the bottom and an attached drip tray to catch excess water and keep roots hydrated. The pot is perfect for small herbs you cook with on the reg (I'd plant parsley, basil and cilantro, but the world is truly your oyster). You could even plant small flowers to make your home feel cheery for spring!

The planter is made with Le Creuset's premium stoneware and comes in five gorgeous colors: Cerise (a candy apple red), Caribbean (a teal-blue), Artichaut (a moody green), White and Nectar (a sunflower yellow). I love that these little guys come with a 10-year warranty and are scratch-, stain- and chip-resistant—plus, they're super easy to clean (yep, you can put them in the dishwasher if you want!).

Buying a few of these herb pots is an easy decision, but picking out a color on the other hand...