Drew Barrymore Shares Her Morning Routine, What She Eats in a Day and Her Surprising Favorite Food

Here at EatingWell, we love Drew Barrymore. From her go-to pantry items to her favorite cookbooks, she makes healthy eating seem fun and attainable. Through her recent partnership with Kellogg for National Breakfast Week, we got a chance to talk with her about her family, her morning routine, how the pandemic has shifted her routine and the go-to food she has always loved. Here is what Drew Barrymore had to say.

Q: Can you tell us about your morning routine?

"My morning routine is probably like most parents out there. I'm feeling desperate for organization and consistency and any day that there is some semblance of that is amazing. But we usually wake up, lay in bed (me and my girls) then we go to the kitchen. I'll get them into their rooms and get their school uniforms on. Sometimes we watch a morning cartoon, sometimes nothing. They will usually eat cereal or a bagel and cream cheese and a lot of fruit. We are a big fruit house. We kind of just try to get ready for the day. I don't always feel right about the bagel and cream cheese since it's so many processed grains, but with cereal I'm like 'this is great.' This is something healthy. With kids, for the most part, you're just trying to get them fed. I'm always trying to find a balance with them between a variety of fruits and vegetables as well as that other thing. Whenever you get good stuff in them, it's such a win. I do feel good as a parent when my kids eat cereal. There are so many quick alternatives that are not as nutritious. I love our cereal ritual."

Q: What does a day of eating look like for you? What are some go-to meals?

"I'm really happy when my kids eat salmon or chicken. It makes me so happy when they eat broccoli. There is definitely too much pasta for sure, which happens to be one of my favorite foods as well." (Us, too, Drew. We're huge fans of these creamy pasta recipes!)

"I eat pretty clean for the most part, which is hard for me to say about other areas of my life. I'm getting better as I get older. I did not [always] take care of myself. I didn't workout or eat healthy, I didn't take care of myself, I probably drank too much. I worked too hard and was an extremist. I resented it when people told me to find the balance. It's different now and I feel like I'm in a much better place. I feel better and I like it. I know when it doesn't feel in balance. I am quick to notice it and get it back on track. I eat a lot of vegetarian and pescatarian food. I eat meat here and there. I love my 'cheat meals', too, for sure. I love tacos and enchiladas and refried beans. The other day I had the best ravioli I've ever eaten in my life. I don't eat like that all the time, but having it be a celebratory meal that feels special. My mom is a California vegetarian hippie so I'm very conditioned to eating vegetables. I love vegetables so much because that's what I grew up on (I wish my kids loved vegetables more). But as I raised myself I don't think I knew enough about nutrition. I was always working and on the go. So now as a mom, I care about what I put into my body. I'm on that other side I always wanted to be on, but wasn't."

Q: It looks like you recently partnered with Kellogg. Can you tell me a little bit about that decision? Any favorite healthy breakfasts or Kellogg products?

"When I was five, I was doing a Kellogg rice crispy commercial. So I love this over 40-year, full-circle moment of getting to work with this company. I jumped at the chance to do this because I eat cereal. I was big on frosted mini wheats in my very first apartment. Now I'm a parent and I'm watching my kids eat cereal. I'm always looking for things that bring people together and something that connects. I am trying to start the hashtag #EverybodyCereals. Whether you are a kid, or a parent, or a college kid or from another country, this is something that everybody does. It's something that brings us together, and it's not radical, it's just really good. Also I like things that everybody can buy and afford. That's important to me."

Q: How have you been doing during COVID? What are some ways you've been coping with more time at home and the changes it has brought?

"We are so lucky, and we are struggling. So I feel humbled everyday because I have so much empathy for what parents are going through. It's just really hard. We are all hitting a wall at this one-year mark, but I think we are also hitting it in a moment of light at the end of the tunnel which is so positive and incredible. I would say some days are harder than others, but I don't think day by day anymore. Some moments are harder than others. Minute to minute, hour to hour. My kids are in school right now and I'll never take anything for granted again. They weren't seeing their friends or in school for a year, which has been so challenging. We are so lucky and privileged and fortunate, and I will always appreciate everything here on out."

Q: Let's talk a little bit about your show! How has it been going? What is your favorite moment so far?

"My favorite thing is that I'm constantly learning. When you're doing a film or a television show, it's so expansive. Especially as a producer I am involved in every aspect and it's so fulfilling. We are always looking for something interesting, lovely or meaningful that someone is doing out in the world or the good news that exists. I'm just as excited to talk to the guests I've never met as I am someone I've watched my whole life. It's like being in a front row seat to all these different areas. I haven't always had the healthiest balance, but I've always loved food and I've traveled the world looking for food. A lot of the knowledge that I put energy and effort into was about food around the world and that was a big part of my journey. I love art and humanity and news, too. Design is also super important to me. I'm just getting to do all of that in one space and there are endless opportunities. There's something about this that is taking it all even higher and bigger. I worry about getting fired every day because I love this job so much."