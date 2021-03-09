Drew Barrymore Says This 5-Ingredient Green Smoothie Is "So Incredible"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A whopping 87% of Americans fall short on our recommended vegetable consumption of 2 to 3 cups each day, according to CDC estimates. (In case you're one of those nearly nine in 10, here are 5 easy ways to eat more vegetables every day, according to EatingWell staff dietitians.)

To help get some easy and delicious inspiration, Drew had her pal, Dawn Russell on her show. Russell struggles to motivate her family to eat veggies, and realized that her healthy diet played a huge role in her recovery after battling stage III lymphatic cancer.

The result for Russell: 8Greens, a line of chewables, gummies and effervescent tablets that are designed to be a way to boost the nutrition in your diet—not act as a replacement for the fruits and vegetables you eat.

To teach Barrymore three more ways to go green and sneakily boost the nutrition of her diet—even without investing in any of those 8Greens products—Russell joined for a segment of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. While the fruit cobbler and chia seed pudding recipes looked fairly easy and tasty, it was the Minty Good Smoothie recipe that moved Barrymore to say it's "so incredible!"

For the superfood smoothie, in a blender, toss 1 cup diced pineapple, ½ cup coconut water, 3 slices of fresh ginger, 3 or 4 stems of fresh mint and 1 teaspoon of manuka honey (such as NOW Foods Manuka Honey; $22.30 for 8.9 ounces, Amazon). Blend until combined, then pour into a glass without straining the mixture so you can score some fiber from the fruit.