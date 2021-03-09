The #1 Way to Eat More Fruit, According to a Dietitian

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even as a dietitian, I struggle with eating enough fruit (and sometimes veggies but I struggle most with fruit). I much prefer savory, salty foods over sweet and, as a result, I really have to push myself to reach for a piece of fruit every day—especially so in the winter when most of my favorite fruits are out of season. But recently, I started back up on a smoothie kick and have been eating more fruit than I have in months! Here's why I think smoothies are the number one way to eat more fruit, plus my current favorite smoothie that's made with just three ingredients.

You can pack in two or more servings of fruit into one smoothie

The USDA recommends eating one to two cups (or pieces) of fruit per day and that doing so can help protect against conditions like heart disease and certain types of cancer, make weight loss easier and ultimately lower your risk of death. While I will still snack on an apple, banana or orange, blending two cups of fruit into a smoothie is much more attainable for every day.

My typical smoothie uses about 1 1/2 cups of frozen fruit, plus 1 cup of fruit juice (which counts as a serving) to add up to 2 1/2 servings.

Stashing a bag of frozen fruit in your freezer means you can always make a smoothie

Frozen fruit is super convenient and just as healthy, if not healthier than fresh, as it's frozen at peak ripeness. By making frozen fruit a staple on your shopping list, you'll always have some on hand to get your fruit fix. Just toss some in a blender with yogurt, kefir or some type of milk and whir away. Bonus points if you add in a handful of fresh spinach, nut butter, avocado, chia or flax seeds, for a more filling smoothie.

Lately, I've really been loving mixed frozen fruit, like Wyman's Tropical Berry Coconut mix and Mango Berry mix. The tropical fruit in these blends make me feel like I'm on a beach somewhere, rather than at my desk.

It can take as little as a few minutes to mix up a tasty, refreshing smoothie

Need a quick breakfast or snack idea? Whip up a smoothie! They're so easy to make (especially when you try my 3-ingredient combo below) and can be packed up to take on the go. The bright fruit flavor is super refreshing first thing in the morning and is a nice pick-me-up when you feel that afternoon slump coming on. Plus, cleanup is a breeze—just give your blender a quick rinse afterwards, so it's all clean and ready to use tomorrow.

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine Smoothie

Loaded with vitamins C and A, fiber and 10 grams of protein from the kefir, this refreshing tropical smoothie is a delicious and healthy way to eat more fruit. It's great snack and healthy addition to your regular breakfast.

1 1/2- to 2-cups frozen tropical fruit mix

1 cup whole-milk kefir

1 cup tangerine juice

Makes: 2 1/2 cups