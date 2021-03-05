Whether you have diabetes or just want to cut back on carbs, these low-carb Aldi picks are delicious and reasonably priced.

I'm an Aldiholic. My boyfriend and I get the majority of our food from Aldi because the products are high-quality, fresh and significantly cheaper than those at other grocery stores. We save a ton of money on our grocery bill each week by shopping at Aldi. They have so many healthy options like seafood, meat, an awesome cheese section, wonderful seasonal items, and a selection of low-carb options to help you stay on track. Whether you're trying to cut back on carbs, have diabetes or just want to try something new, these are the best low-carb foods to buy at Aldi.

14 Best Low-Carb Foods at Aldi

Season's Choice Plain or Garlic Riced Cauliflower

As basic as it is, this veggie-packed side heats up quickly and tastes amazing! Plus, it has just 4 grams of net carbs per serving. You can steam it up and eat it with a little butter, or turn it into a tasty cauliflower mash. I like to put it in a food processor with some butter, garlic and milk or sour cream to get it nice and creamy. It's the perfect low-carb pairing to any main dish, and you won't even miss the potatoes!

Fremont Fish Market Jumbo EZ Peel Raw Shrimp

This frozen shrimp is such a great low-calorie, low-carb option to have in your freezer. They take about 10 minutes to thaw under cold running water and you can use them in a fresh scampi with zoodles, cook them up and serve them with cocktail sauce, throw them in a stir-fry or make shrimp tacos with the Fit & Active Low Carb Tortillas below.

Fit & Active Low Carb Tortillas

I'm often skeptical of low-carb bread. In my opinion, it's hard to find one that tastes good, and I would rather just use lettuce or not eat bread at all. That being said, I tried these tortillas and they're excellent. Plus, they have just 4 grams of net carbs per serving, so they're perfect for a lower-carb diet.

L'Oven Fresh Keto-Friendly Wheat or Multiseed Bread

While on the topic of bread, another example of bread that's low-carb and still delicious is the L'Oven Fresh Keto Friendly bread. It's light and fluffy, plus it has 0 grams of net carbs (9 grams of carbs and 9 grams of fiber). Pretty amazing, right?

Emporium Selection Gourmet Snacking Cheese

Cheese is always a great low-carb option to get a little protein into your meal or take the edge off as a quick snack. These snacking cheeses that come in Gouda and habanero Jack are great options to have in your fridge for those hangry moments.

Savoritz Cheese Crisps

If you're a fan of Cheez-Its, you have to try these low-carb cheese crisps. They were voted an Aldi Fan Favorite in 2020 and come in two flavors: Parmesan and Cheddar. These cheese snacks have a really bold cheesy flavor and a salty, satisfying crunch—plus they're packed with protein (13 and 10 grams, respectively) and low in carbs. They're great for enjoying as-is or sprinkling over a salad as "croutons."

Simply Nature Cauliflower Crackers

Cauliflower is coming in hot! Once people realized the veggie could take the place of starchy potatoes or dough, the possibilities seemed endless. The Simply Nature Cauliflower Crackers come in both sea salt and Cheddar flavors, making them a perfect pair for your Emporium Selection Gourmet Snacking Cheese.

Vista Bay Hard Seltzer

Hard seltzers are really on the rise, and this tasty variety pack from Aldi includes lime, cherry, ruby grapefruit and raspberry flavors. Each 12-ounce can has just 100 calories and 3 grams of carbs.

Mama Cozzi's Cauliflower Crust Pizza

These pizzas really have quite the following, so if you are going to trust anyone when it comes to cauliflower crust pizza, make it Mama Cozzi's. They offer a three-cheese option or a margherita option to make your pizza nights a little healthier. The margherita pizza has 22 net carbs (24 carbs and 2 grams of fiber) per serving.

Simply Nature Black Soybean Spaghetti

If pasta is one of your favorite foods, you'll have to try Simply Nature Black Soybean Spaghetti. The dark, bold color makes a statement on the plate and tastes great paired with Aldi's Specially Selected Creamy Vodka Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Plus, it has 19 grams of carbs per serving and 11 grams of fiber, which means there are only 8 grams of net carbs!

Simply Nature Organic Bone Broth

Chicken or beef bone broth is a low-carb option that's a great source of protein (there are 9 grams in this option from Aldi). You can sip it like tea or use it like stock to add some extra flavor and protein to your meals.

Simply Nature Avocado Oil and Carlini Ghee

Speaking of ingredients to cook with, Aldi has some wonderful options that are low-carb and full of flavor to use while whipping up your weekly meals, like avocado oil and ghee (clarified butter).

Southern Grove 100 Calorie Almonds or Almonds & Walnuts

Nuts are always an excellent option to have on hand when you're hungry. I love these individual packs because they're easy to toss into your car or purse, and they're pre-portioned for the perfect-size snack.

Simms Beef Biltong in Original